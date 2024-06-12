ABC News Host Seems to Forget This Crucial Detail About the Israeli...
This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage...
Trump Is Doing Crazy Well - Time to Get Suspicious
Success in Classrooms
Push to Promote Transgender Ideology Is Backfiring
The Hunter Verdicts Won't Stop the Desperate Pro-Biden Spin
Byron Donalds Tells the Truth and the Left Hates It
War Wanted Now: Incremental Penetration Testing Before Our Eyes
Time for the Truth About the Pandemic
The 'Most Pro-Life President in American History' Can't Please Hardliners Without Alienati...
Amateur Hour at the White House
Lawmakers Must Reject a Financial Transaction Tax
Trump’s Surge Transforms the Electoral Map
The FTC Claims to be Here to Help, Don’t Believe Them
Tipsheet

Progressive Reporter Highlights How Steve Bannon's Conviction Is Abnormal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 12, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

A lot is going on right now with the 2024 election, Hunter Biden’s gun trial, and the war in the Middle East. That hasn’t stopped the media from reporting on Steve Bannon’s conviction for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in 2021. 

Advertisement

Bannon gave the committee the finger and is hardly the first person to do it. Peter Navarro, another Trump official, was also convicted of “contempt of Congress” and sentenced to four months in jail; Bannon got slapped with the same amount of time behind bars. Yet, progressive reporter Glenn Greenwald torched the convictions, noting how the Biden Justice Department has gone outside the mainstream with these referrals. He even dredged up past instances where such referrals were submitted and rejected during the Bush years. 

“You'd be hard-pressed to find another case where people explicitly were held in contempt of congressional subpoenas but who were referred to the Justice Department and/or then prosecuted by the Justice Department for it,” said Greenwald. He detailed the partisan roots of these referrals, which were submitted by the J6 Committee - essentially a Democrat witch hunt. At the time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the Republicans tapped to serve on the committee, which led to no Republicans sitting on it in protest. Former Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) served, but even Greenwald noted these two were essentially Democrats on this matter. If Democrats wanted to flex their muscles now that the DOJ was back under their control, these referrals presented an opportunity to do so with impunity:

Recommended

This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Bannon knew this would be a circus and a waste of time. As we know, the last thing this committee was focused on was finding the truth. When Republicans retook the House, lo and behold, nothing was adequately cataloged, and all communications with the Biden White House were erased from the record. It sort of undercuts the Democrats’ narrative about how this was the most egregious attack on the republic since 9/11, right? You’d think with such bold statements, all the evidence would be cataloged. It wasn’t. 

The media is hoping that the loss of Bannon could help Biden’s chances, with NBC News framing it as a loss of a key voice:

…a judge told Bannon he’s going to jail. 

The development could silence someone in the final months of the presidential election who has served as an inspiration for much of the MAGA movement and been one of Trump’s most aggressive zealots — thanks in large part to his “War Room” show, which he has built to lead the grassroots of the Republican Party to the ballot box in November. 

NBC News spent months tracking Bannon’s show, which streams on Rumble, attending tapings and speaking with dozens of Republicans — from the rank and file at rallies to lawmakers in the halls of Congress — about the influence he wields and how he has built an audience he can leverage to influence party disputes and, he hopes, national elections. 

Bannon, who vowed to appeal the sentence all the way to the Supreme Court, suggested he may not comply with the order to report to prison when asked if he could broadcast from a penitentiary. 

“Who says I’m reporting!” he said in a text message. “WarRoom can not and will not be silenced.” 

Advertisement

He’ll find a way to remain active. It goes without saying—what an absolute crock all of this is, especially when Hunter Biden did the same thing.


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Trump Is Doing Crazy Well - Time to Get Suspicious Kurt Schlichter
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
Push to Promote Transgender Ideology Is Backfiring Byron York
Byron Donalds Tells the Truth and the Left Hates It Star Parker

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Advertisement