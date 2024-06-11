The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of all charges stemming from his federal firearms trial in Wilmington, Delaware. The president’s son faces up to 25 years behind bars, but that’s unlikely to happen. Regardless, the media’s reaction to the verdict was laughably transparent: the rule of law was upheld, folks. There was zero funny business; nothing about this case was political. The Biden Justice Department was going after the president's son, showing that it’s not a political arm of the Democratic Party or the Biden White House. Andrew Weissman, who blurted out his man-crush on Judger Juan Merchan, who presided over the Trump trial in Manhattan, said this verdict shows Joe Biden is the “living embodiment of the rule of law.” If it wasn't about that, it was how this case has become a teaching moment about addiction.

MSNBC's @AWeissmann_: Hunter Biden verdict shows Joe Biden is the "living embodiment of the rule of law" pic.twitter.com/loyYcVreC1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2024

MSNBC's @chucktodd on Hunter verdict: "This is a really good day for the American system ... There’s a fairness to it where we do aspire that nobody is above the law. It’s possible that there’s a contrast here that the public may see how Trump & his partisans handle the rule of… pic.twitter.com/uyRaZWhKKy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2024

ABC's @TerryMoran: "So many American families understand that now the First Family has gone through [addiction] as well. The political consequence of it may be tempered by the fact that this is a scourge that has touched so many American families, even the president’s." pic.twitter.com/suLbBIAIlE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2024

What a crock. Like the Trump trial in Manhattan, politics oozed from this case. National Review’s Andy McCarthy, a former assistant US Attorney, said the case was a “joke” since it intentionally remained in legal purgatory. According to McCarthy, David Weiss allowed this case to be eaten alive by the statute of limitations. They had a case in 2018. The intent behind the slow walking is explicit.

Andy McCarthy Says David Weiss Is 'A Joke' For Slow-Walking Hunter Biden Case pic.twitter.com/HLMLue9B1U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden being convicted of a firearms charge is the ultimate red herring of red herrings.



The DOJ allowed the statute of limitations expire on his most serious tax charges, buried evidence of the Bidens' foreign bribery allegations, and attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

The Biden Justice Department tried their hardest to suffocate this case. They might have succeeded if it weren’t for IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joesph Ziegler. The two men detailing the Biden DOJ’s reported interference in their investigations into Hunter Biden killed any plans to let this case die silently. The sweetheart plea deal, which would’ve given Hunter blanket immunity, was scuttled, and the events that set this trial into motion were set. The Biden DOJ prosecuted this case because they were forced to do so—it was not out of sworn duty. You’ve been following the chaos behind Hunter Biden. So, when you hear some clown expound about the rule of law and accountability here, you know it’s a lie.

Quick reminder that Joe Biden's Justice Department had to be stopped from allowing Hunter to plea to a misdemeanor in exchange for immunity on all felonies, including those not even charged. — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 11, 2024

A juror smirked, guys. Oh, the humanity!

ABC was seemingly upset that the guilty verdicts were read without Jill Biden in the courtroom and seemed to huff about a juror smiling before the verdict was read. pic.twitter.com/TZ5nl0OJHe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 11, 2024



