KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction
Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of...
Joe Biden Responds to Hunter's New Status As a Convicted Felon
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
Here's What the Trump Campaign Had to Say After Hunter Biden Found Guilty...
One Democrat-Led State May Allow ‘Trans’ People to Amend Birth Certificates From Other...
Illegal Immigrants ‘Break Their Legs’ Falling From U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From....
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict
The House Must Vote 'Yes' on Holding Garland in Contempt of Congress
Tipsheet

The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 11, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of all charges stemming from his federal firearms trial in Wilmington, Delaware. The president’s son faces up to 25 years behind bars, but that’s unlikely to happen. Regardless, the media’s reaction to the verdict was laughably transparent: the rule of law was upheld, folks. There was zero funny business; nothing about this case was political. The Biden Justice Department was going after the president's son, showing that it’s not a political arm of the Democratic Party or the Biden White House. Andrew Weissman, who blurted out his man-crush on Judger Juan Merchan, who presided over the Trump trial in Manhattan, said this verdict shows Joe Biden is the “living embodiment of the rule of law.” If it wasn't about that, it was how this case has become a teaching moment about addiction. 

Advertisement

What a crock. Like the Trump trial in Manhattan, politics oozed from this case. National Review’s Andy McCarthy, a former assistant US Attorney, said the case was a “joke” since it intentionally remained in legal purgatory. According to McCarthy, David Weiss allowed this case to be eaten alive by the statute of limitations. They had a case in 2018. The intent behind the slow walking is explicit.

Recommended

Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The Biden Justice Department tried their hardest to suffocate this case. They might have succeeded if it weren’t for IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joesph Ziegler. The two men detailing the Biden DOJ’s reported interference in their investigations into Hunter Biden killed any plans to let this case die silently. The sweetheart plea deal, which would’ve given Hunter blanket immunity, was scuttled, and the events that set this trial into motion were set. The Biden DOJ prosecuted this case because they were forced to do so—it was not out of sworn duty. You’ve been following the chaos behind Hunter Biden. So, when you hear some clown expound about the rule of law and accountability here, you know it’s a lie.

Advertisement

***

A juror smirked, guys. Oh, the humanity!


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From.... Guy Benson
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Spencer Brown
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option Katie Pavlich
KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
Advertisement