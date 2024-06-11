LIVE: Day 7 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial

This is a live post — updates will be posted below.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Two rows are reserved in the courtroom, the couple of pews behind Hunter Biden, for the Biden family and their entourage of agents. The intermingling of Secret Service, Homeland Security officers, and U.S. Marshals is an ever-present reminder at the federal courthouse in Wilmington that this is no ordinary defendant. This is the son of a sitting U.S. president on trial, a historic first. But, to Delawareans, more importantly, he's the flesh-and-blood of an adored former senator from the small state's tight-knit town.

Advertisement

To try a Biden in Delaware. That's the case study being conducted in "Joe Biden's Wilmington" where the Biden brand reigns supreme.

Over in Bidenland, you can't throw a rock two feet without hitting someone who's met a Biden or knows one personally.

Many of them — acquaintances, associates, and friends of the Biden family — made up the jury pool. One played squash with Beau Biden. Another worked at the same school as Jill Biden. Some regularly rubbed elbows with the Bidens at social clubs and soirees.

The defense's tactic, though, was to pack the jury box with sympathizers beyond the Biden connection, specifically those with personal ties to drug or alcohol abuse.

Juror #1's sister is a recovering drug addict and served time in Delaware state prison for drug offenses, as well as credit card fraud. Juror #4 believes marijuana users should be allowed to own firearms. Juror #5 was convicted of a DUI and had to attend Alcoholics Anonymous. Juror #8's brother was previously arrested for possessing drugs. Juror #10's brother and father (both deceased) struggled with alcohol addiction. He sees addiction as "a disease." Juror #11's childhood best friend died from a heroin overdose. Juror #12's brother is addicted to PCP and heroin. Alternate #3 lost numerous friends to drug overdoses.

However, scoring pity points may not have been such an easy A for Hunter. The jurors heard telling testimony of Hunter cooking crack at the Chateau Marmont, meeting a drug dealer named "Frankie" at the swanky Four Seasons, and bathing with a stripper at the upscale Freehand Hotel. The defense tried to portray Hunter as a downtrodden druggie banished to a destitute lifestyle when, in actuality, he was living a life of luxury.

The tales of a well-to-do playboy repeatedly relapsing, despite spending thousands on therapy, sound more like rich people problems than the struggles of a heartbroken human in the throes of addiction. Hunter's sad story of a man at the mercy of the crack pipe, trying to "dull his pain" with drugs and booze, may not resonate as well with the juror as his legal team thought.

Prosecutors were sure to emphasize that while "addiction is not a choice," lying on a federal firearms form is.

Sure, the evidence was "personal" and "ugly," the prosecution said, but it was "absolutely necessary."

If the overwhelming evidence doesn't demonstrate that Hunter is a crack addict, "then no one is a crack addict," the prosecution declared during closing arguments.

Of course, this is all for show. "No one is above the law," the prosecution proudly quipped in opening remarks. "It doesn't matter who you are or what your name is."

Advertisement

It's a win-win either way for the Biden camp. If he's acquitted, Hunter will fly home on his private jet and retreat to his Malibu mansion a free man. If he's found guilty – most likely resulting in a slap-on-the-wrist since first-time offenders rarely receive jail time – it's an opportunity to say, "See! Even the Bidens are subject to criminal prosecution."

While this illegal-gun trial and the first son's tax evasion case in California embody the hypocrisy of a pro-gun-control, tax-hiking president, the big bad isn't on display here.

The crime we all want exposed remains the elephant in the courtroom. At times, the prosecution danced around the subject, briefly mentioning Hunter being on the board of Burisma and naming Rosemont Seneca without any additive context.

They even entered the infamous laptop into evidence — its contents at the full disposal of the federal government. It was a tease without a climax. There were no talks of influence peddling, no discussions of self-enrichment schemes.

Perhaps the powers that be concocted this social experiment to see — with a suppressed smirk — if he can really get away with it, and if so, what else?

The defense actually said it best. Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell compared the case to "a magician's trick," a slight-of-hand, a distraction, a sideshow from the ruse happening before your very eyes. "Watch this hand and pay no attention to that one," Lowell said.

Advertisement

Don't mind the man behind the curtain.

LIVE UPDATES

9:05 a.m. — jury deliberations resume.

As a reminder, here's the language on the verdict form:

As to Count One, charging the defendant with making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, we the jury find the defendant: As to Count Two, charging the defendant with making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records, we the jury find the defendant: As to Count Three, charging the defendant with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, we the jury find the defendant:

If convicted on all three counts, Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison.

9:20 a.m. — As of now, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is currently the only Biden in the gallery. Normally, the courtroom is full of his family members.

9:47 a.m. — Hunter leaves the courthouse, walking out holding hands with Melissa and a smile on his face, as the jury continues to debate his fate.

11:04 a.m. — A verdict is reached after the jury deliberated for a total of three hours.

11:06 a.m. — Hunter re-enters the courthouse with his wife.

11:15 a.m. — The verdict is being read.

Hunter is found GUILTY on all three federal firearm felonies. A sentencing date is not yet set — to be decided at a later time, Judge Maryellen Noreika announces. Sentencing is typically scheduled for 120 days after a verdict, so sentencing is sometime in mid-October ahead of Election Day.

Advertisement

Hunter is hunched over, staring down and showing little emotion.

The jury is excused. Judge Noreika says she'll come back in a minute to thank the jurors personally.

11:20 a.m. — First Lady Jill Biden enters the courthouse after missing the verdict's reading.