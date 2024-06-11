Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck

President Joe Biden delivered an anti-gun speech hours after his son, Hunter, was convicted on federal gun charges. It’s no shock that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opted not to brief the press, scurrying away like a scared wombat to avoid the obvious questions about this part of Biden’s schedule. Biden delivered this address at Everytown for Gun Safety's Gun Sense University in Washington, D.C. It was an absolute trainwreck.

The father of a gun felon delivering a speech on gun control—you can’t make that up. It was riddled with inaccuracies and overall strangeness. Biden spoke about how he convinced a Delaware fisherman to relinquish his “assault weapon.” Then, there was this jabberwocky about magazines that could carry “200 shells,” botched a Thomas Jefferson quote, spoke about teaching jobs he never had, and then trotted the lie that no one could own a cannon. The president also said that guns kill more children than car accidents or cancer and that the gun industry is the only sector protected by a legal shield–all of which are lies.

Joe Biden in less than a minute:



- Claims he was a professor at UPenn, which he never was

- Claims he taught a constitutional law class on the second amendment, which he never did

- Says that you couldn't own a cannon when 2A was implemented, which you could

- And ends by… pic.twitter.com/64nA2qwmW0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2024

Biden tells a ridiculous story about a Delaware fisherman who he convinced to give up his "assault weapon."



"If you need 12-100 bullets in a gun you're the lousiest shot I've ever heard." pic.twitter.com/eaWtbT9awm — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 11, 2024

Biden says Americans were prohibited from owning a canon during the Civil War (a statement he's made before).



Fact-check: STILL false. pic.twitter.com/cGnbdqfnWA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2024

Oh don't forget @JoeBiden also:



- Said Americans would need F-15s to resist his tyrannical government (You wouldn't)

- Claimed the firearm industry is the only industry with immunity (They aren't)

- Claimed that guns kill more children than car accidents and cancer combined… https://t.co/r5ERatCJBX — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 11, 2024

Like his son’s crack cocaine addiction, Biden can’t help repeating this line about needing F-15s to take on the government.

Biden: "If they want to think to take on the government if we get out of line...Well, guess what? They need F-15s, they don't need a rifle." pic.twitter.com/ofrhAx97vj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2024

Biden again repeats the threat that if you are a citizen with an AR-15 he’ll mow you down with an F-15 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 11, 2024

I never tire of this line. How they think it's an effective message, I'll never know. https://t.co/M3533QhChl — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 11, 2024

At a time when the nation’s economy is drifting toward the cliffs, no one cares about gun control. Inflation torching the home budgets of working Americans is a more significant issue, along with the immigration crisis, which is getting more attention finally now that radical Islamic terrorists are getting busted. Immigration has soared to the top of the heap of 2024 issues, and Trump is handily winning on that issue, including with Hispanic voters. A solid majority of Americans, 60-plus percent, now support mass deportations.

Biden’s approval ratings are so low that FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver thinks he should quit. Gun control isn’t going to get Democrats energized for you, Joe. Most of them agree that you’re too old, too.

This address was a misfire and shameless, given Hunter Biden’s verdict.

Biden’s scheduled to give remarks at a gun safety event in 2 hours



His son was just convicted of federal gun crimes pic.twitter.com/pC9gBBpxc4 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 11, 2024

***

Biden was also heckled by pro-Hamas supporters:

Joe Biden gets interrupted by Pro-Palestinian activists and barely knows how to function.



Biden: No No No No No No.... C'mon now! pic.twitter.com/eWqfsPrBhl — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 11, 2024



