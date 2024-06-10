A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation
James Carville Says Something Most Dems Are Probably Afraid to Say About Joe...
How Much Would The Regime Media Cover For Its Number One Choice, Joe...
Are We Seeing a Return to Sanity on the Transgender Issue?
Democrats Know The Public Has No Interest In Joe Biden
Would Americans Support Mass Deportations?
I Want To Eat Crow on Trump’s Election Chances
It's Trump's Time to Shine
Jet-Setting Jill Likes Being First Lady
LIVE: Day 6 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Charting a Path Away From Moral Decay and Slavery
Smart Bombs, Not-So-Smart Warfare
With Dysfunctional Iran Policy, Time to Heed Berlin Rally's Message
New Border Patrol Memo Instructs Agents to Release Immigrants Into the U.S.
Tipsheet

How Did a Former IDF Spokesperson Not Laugh During This BBC Interview?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 10, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The liberal media’s aphasia concerning Hamas and supposed civilian casualties remains a source of frustration and entertainment. It’s going to be annoying watching all these pro-Hamas media members seethe and cry over some 200 dead Palestinian civilians who were allegedly killed by Israeli forces when they rescued four hostages this weekend. 

Advertisement

I no longer trust the death toll numbers because it’s Hamas propaganda. Even the Associated Press did a deep dive and found the figures fake. They also found that civilian casualties in Gaza have dropped precipitously. Still, the media trots out insane narratives to attack Israel. On BBC, I’m astounded that retired IDF Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a former IDF spokesperson, didn’t laugh when asked this question by the host regarding warning the civilians about the incoming raid. Conricus simply states that such an action would have led to the deaths of the hostages: 

What even is this, folks? Civilians were holding the Israelis hostage, yet another sign that the civilian population is pro-Hamas and willing participants in their terrorist operations. Therefore, if 200 Palestinians died, that’s 200 fewer terrorists. I couldn’t care less about the number of Palestinian dead.

Recommended

A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Washington Post probably penned one of the worst headlines about the successful rescue operation. Rebecca will have a post later about CNN’s headline, where they said the hostages were freed. 

All of this could have been avoided if Hamas freed the hostages. They didn’t. The continued death and destruction remains the fault of this terror organization that hopefully will be eradicated soon.


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation Matt Vespa
James Carville Says Something Most Dems Are Probably Afraid to Say About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
How Much Would The Regime Media Cover For Its Number One Choice, Joe Biden? Kurt Schlichter
Are We Seeing a Return to Sanity on the Transgender Issue? Matt Vespa
I Want To Eat Crow on Trump’s Election Chances Scott Morefield
The Bidens Are a Horrible Bunch of People Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Liberal Commentator Did Not Just Tweet This About the Israeli Hostage Operation Matt Vespa
Advertisement