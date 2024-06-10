How Did a Former IDF Spokesperson Not Laugh During This BBC Interview?

The liberal media’s aphasia concerning Hamas and supposed civilian casualties remains a source of frustration and entertainment. It’s going to be annoying watching all these pro-Hamas media members seethe and cry over some 200 dead Palestinian civilians who were allegedly killed by Israeli forces when they rescued four hostages this weekend.

Advertisement

I no longer trust the death toll numbers because it’s Hamas propaganda. Even the Associated Press did a deep dive and found the figures fake. They also found that civilian casualties in Gaza have dropped precipitously. Still, the media trots out insane narratives to attack Israel. On BBC, I’m astounded that retired IDF Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a former IDF spokesperson, didn’t laugh when asked this question by the host regarding warning the civilians about the incoming raid. Conricus simply states that such an action would have led to the deaths of the hostages:

LMAO 🤣@BBC journalist asks why Israel didn't warn Palestinians ahead of the rescue operation 👇



Kudos to @jconricus for keeping his composure and not bursting in laughter 👏 pic.twitter.com/RUJC0Xjsl7 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 9, 2024

What even is this, folks? Civilians were holding the Israelis hostage, yet another sign that the civilian population is pro-Hamas and willing participants in their terrorist operations. Therefore, if 200 Palestinians died, that’s 200 fewer terrorists. I couldn’t care less about the number of Palestinian dead.

Fun fact: He was holding the hostages in his home 🤡 pic.twitter.com/FtTTLad4eV — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 9, 2024

The Washington Post probably penned one of the worst headlines about the successful rescue operation. Rebecca will have a post later about CNN’s headline, where they said the hostages were freed.

“How dare those Jews rescue their hostages!” — WaPo, outraged. pic.twitter.com/JYnZdY5ZaC — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 9, 2024

All of this could have been avoided if Hamas freed the hostages. They didn’t. The continued death and destruction remains the fault of this terror organization that hopefully will be eradicated soon.

All the right people are upset at this successful rescue. https://t.co/Aav2F0WxR9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2024



