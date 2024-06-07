Biden’s Bad Habit Rears Its Head During D-Day Address
Tipsheet

It Looks Like a Trump Juror Discussed the Guilty Verdict With a Family Member

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

We knew the trial was a sham. The verdict was baked into the cake long before opening arguments began, but now we have evidence. Judge Merchan’s office issued a letter to Donald Trump’s defense team alerting them that one of the jurors discussed the verdict with a family member, who later shared that foreknowledge on the court’s public Facebook account.

We’ll see what happens. It could be troll bait, but this trial became more of a circus if true. The person who posted about the verdict claimed to have a cousin on the jury for Donald Trump’s hush money trial  (via Fox News): 

The judge presiding over former President Trump’s New York criminal trial notified his defense team on Friday of a comment on the court's public Facebook page that implies one of the jurors discussed the guilty verdict ahead of time. 

Fox News obtained the letter Judge Juan Merchan shared with Trump defense attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors. 

"'Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System's public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention. In the comment, the user, ‘Michael Anderson,’ states: 

"’My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted! Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!’" 

The comment was posted on May 29 "regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding." 

The profile for "Michael Anderson" has little publicly available information, but the user identifies himself as a "Transabled & professional sh-- poster." 

Before we discuss how this will impact the verdict, let’s see who “Michael Anderson” is and whether he has a cousin on the jury. All of this can and should be investigated. The New York Post’s Miranda Devine said the whole conviction should be tossed if true.

UPDATE: Is it fake?

***

Editor's Note (Matt): Spencer already got this, which you can read here. Sorry for the double post.

