Tipsheet

Why This Liberal Commentator for The Hill Got Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 06, 2024 11:45 PM
Townhall Media

The Hill’s Briahna Joy Gray has been fired. The host, known for her pro-Hamas rhetoric, was given the axe following an interview with a family member of one of the Israeli hostages taken by the terror group following the October 7 attacks. It's unclear if that was the reason for Gray’s termination, but the clip caught the eyes of many, disgusted by her conduct during the segment. She could be seen rolling her eyes, her facial expression hardly hiding her contempt. Gray has routinely deflected directly blaming Hamas for this heinous terror attack on the Jewish state and the ensuing war in Gaza (via NY Post): 

Gray, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary during the 2020 election, was slammed for her treatment of Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, during an interview on Tuesday. 

When Yarden Gonen told Gray that she hopes she believes female victims who say they were sexually assaulted by Hamas terrorists, Gray rolled her eyes and abruptly ended the interview, video shows. 

“I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt,” Gonen said. 

Gray lets out a sigh, appears to roll her eyes and says, “All right thanks for joining. Stick around,” as Gonen is still trying to get a word in. 

Romi Gonen, 23, called her mother while she was in a car fleeing the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7 and ambushed by Hamas militants. 

Her best friend Gaya Halifa, 24, lay dying in front of her. 

Not long after did Gray post on Twitter that she’d been fired.

What a horrible human being.

Recently, she likened Hamas to American revolutionaries, claiming that the terror group doesn’t want to kill all the Jews; they just want to get rid of the ethno-national state and have something like we have here in the United States. These people lie so often they gaslight themselves. Everyone and their mother knows Hamas' top action item to the elimination of all Jews and infidels.

Following the October 7 attacks last year, Gray peddled pro-terrorist talking points that sent her Rising co-host Robby Soave over the edge, and rightfully so.

So, if there’s any good news, it’s that we have one less antisemite working in the media. I’m sure she’ll land on her feet at Al Jazeera.

