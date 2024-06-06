Why This Liberal Commentator for The Hill Got Fired

The Hill’s Briahna Joy Gray has been fired. The host, known for her pro-Hamas rhetoric, was given the axe following an interview with a family member of one of the Israeli hostages taken by the terror group following the October 7 attacks. It's unclear if that was the reason for Gray’s termination, but the clip caught the eyes of many, disgusted by her conduct during the segment. She could be seen rolling her eyes, her facial expression hardly hiding her contempt. Gray has routinely deflected directly blaming Hamas for this heinous terror attack on the Jewish state and the ensuing war in Gaza (via NY Post):

Advertisement

The Hill’s @briebriejoy rolling her eyes and sighing after Yarden Gonen, sister of a hostage in Gaza, asking her to believe rape victims.



No low this person won’t sink to, truly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/d3A5mW0lsK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 5, 2024

Gray, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary during the 2020 election, was slammed for her treatment of Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, during an interview on Tuesday. When Yarden Gonen told Gray that she hopes she believes female victims who say they were sexually assaulted by Hamas terrorists, Gray rolled her eyes and abruptly ended the interview, video shows. “I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt,” Gonen said. Gray lets out a sigh, appears to roll her eyes and says, “All right thanks for joining. Stick around,” as Gonen is still trying to get a word in. Romi Gonen, 23, called her mother while she was in a car fleeing the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7 and ambushed by Hamas militants. Her best friend Gaya Halifa, 24, lay dying in front of her. Not long after did Gray post on Twitter that she’d been fired.

What a horrible human being.

It finally happened. The Hill has fired me.



There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel.



This is why they fired @kthalps, & it was only a matter of time before they fired me.… pic.twitter.com/lLqgWjgOIV — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 6, 2024

she is a vile anti-Semite and Hamas supporter https://t.co/NPSHUfceF9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2024

Statement from Hill spokesperson: “We can confirm Briahna Joy Gray is no longer serving as a contributor to The Hill.” https://t.co/ULCfjSHPVJ — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 6, 2024

Recently, she likened Hamas to American revolutionaries, claiming that the terror group doesn’t want to kill all the Jews; they just want to get rid of the ethno-national state and have something like we have here in the United States. These people lie so often they gaslight themselves. Everyone and their mother knows Hamas' top action item to the elimination of all Jews and infidels.

The Hill’s @briebriejoy says Hamas’ true intentions is not to kill all the Jews in Israel, but to establish a free democratic country “like what we have here in the USA.” pic.twitter.com/UyD6LQGV2n — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 1, 2024

Advertisement

Following the October 7 attacks last year, Gray peddled pro-terrorist talking points that sent her Rising co-host Robby Soave over the edge, and rightfully so.

So, if there’s any good news, it’s that we have one less antisemite working in the media. I’m sure she’ll land on her feet at Al Jazeera.