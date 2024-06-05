German Police Officer Dies After Being Stabbed in the Head by Islamic Terrorist
Georgia Court Halts Fulton County Case Against Trump Pending Appeal on Fani Willis...
The 'Fake' Laptop Becomes Exhibit-A, as Intel Officials Who Lied for Biden Fear...
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos
Republican Senate Candidate Is Skipping the GOP Convention
Gov. Abbott Announces New Efforts to Stop Joe Biden's Border Crisis
Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plan to Take on Justice System Following Trump...
GOP Warns Dem Senate Bill Is More Than Just About Contraception, Would Demolish...
Why Every American Should Listen to What Tucker Carlson Has to Say About...
Trump Changes His Tune on Mail-In Voting Years After Warning Voters It's How...
You Can’t Make This Up: A Trans Athlete Complained About ‘Lack of Sportsmanship’...
Another Poll Shows Biden Isn't Gaining All That Much
Families of Hostages Taken by Hamas Have a Message for Biden and His...
‘Mind-Boggling’: Here's What Thieves Are Targeting in California
Tipsheet

Watch CODEPINK Ambush Kamala Harris During Jimmy Kimmel' Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2024 11:05 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show had to be reshot because activists from the far left-wing group Code Pink sprung an ambush. From the audience, multiple Code Pink operatives hurled insults, chiding the vice president for enabling genocide in Gaza. One man is seen waving a Palestinian flag. While being escorted out, they pepper Harris one last time, asking how many babies she has killed and why she supports continued funding to Israel.

Advertisement

“15,000 babies dead because of you!” 

“Stop the genocide!” 

“You’re a murderer!” 

“Real babies have been beheaded, not the fake babies that Joe Biden said he saw,” shouted another activist.   

Once escorted out, a security guard from Jimmy Kimmel Live told this crew they were under arrest for interrupting a live television broadcast, which these activists scoffed at. He’s later seen locking them in the studio. 

You all know that the 15,000 figure is Hamas propaganda. The United Nations and Hamas have revised the actual death toll; the UN figures were reduced by 50 percent, not that anyone here noticed. Palestinians are dead because Hamas started a war with Israel. It’s Hamas’ fault, not Israel’s, but I’m not going to stop the far left from eating its own here. 

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Also, here's your answer for the Biden strategists who thought cutting off arms shipments would impact these people. The ‘win Michigan by spitting on Israel’ strategy for 2024 isn’t working out.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos Ann Coulter
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
Why Every American Should Listen to What Tucker Carlson Has to Say About Donald Trump Sarah Arnold
Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plan to Take on Justice System Following Trump Conviction Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement