Tipsheet

Here's the Aspect of the Trump Verdict That Caused a GOP Rep and a CNN Host to Clash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 04, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

When the Trump guilty verdict was handed down on May 30, the media went on a tear, celebrating the conviction as if it would have a detrimental impact on the former president. It led to a spike in the polls and a $50-plus million money-bomb in 24 hours. Most Americans thought the trial was a sham. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) outlined how this trial was a circus on CNN on May 31, noting how this was a gross usurpation of the rule of law.

Donalds explained to CNN host Kate Bolduan how the verdict was manufactured by anti-Trump attorneys, who twisted the legal definitions to get a conviction. Bolduan wanted to know if this verdict was a new “litmus test” for Republicans, which Donald scoffed at and rightfully so. The litmus test is not for the GOP but for anyone who values our Constitution. The Florida Republican also torched those who claim to hold Trump accountable in defense of our republic. It’s not. These same folks have been after Trump since 2015, which Donalds pointed out through the FBI’s spy operation into Trump’s campaign and the abuse of the FISA warrant process. It’s about protecting our legal system from the hyper-politicization that Obama and Biden enacted, which is now being used to go after the Democrats’ political rivals. 

Bolduan tried to neutralize this point of a biased Biden DOJ by claiming this same department is putting Hunter Biden on trial. That dog won’t hunt, either. We know the only reason why this trial is happening is because congressional Republicans unearthed damning evidence, specifically that the Biden DOJ had interfered in IRS investigations into the president’s son. These revelations were brought forward by whistleblowers, IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. A sweetheart plea deal, which would have granted Hunter blanket immunity, was nearly closed until these two agents delivered their credible and damning testimony. It’s only then that the Biden Justice Department deep-sixed the deal.

The CNN host also is unaware that the Biden DOJ does have ties to this Manhattan case—one of their officials was on District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team:

And, as usual, MSNBC’s Joy Reid called Donalds a sell-out:

 ***

 Last Note: Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) also went on the warpath on CNN regarding this arguably illegitimate verdict:

