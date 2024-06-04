Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race

Lenard Larry McKelvey, aka ‘Charlamagne Tha God,’ went on CNN over the weekend and dropped a take on the Trump guilty verdict that wasn’t shocking. However, it continues to send the Left into cardiac arrest, especially those in CNN’s front office.

The liberal media is doing a full-court press in selling the ‘Trump is a felon’ talking point. No one cares, especially those in the Republican Party who think this hush money trial in Manhattan, for which former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts, was a political witch hunt. With Biden’s poll numbers sagging, it seems like the Democrats cooked the books and made up the charges to throw Trump in jail. McKelvey pointed to the 2024 race as a base election—whoever can motivate their side more wins.

Right now, he sees the guilty verdict as having no impact on the race regarding damaging Trump. On the contrary, like the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, the GOP base is energized. Our friend Becca Lower had it first at RedState and transcribed McKelvey’s appearance with CNN’s Michael Smerconish:

CNN host stunned by Charlamagne's answer to the question 'If this verdict is going to change the outcome of the election':

CTG: "So it's really which candidate can energize their base the most. In a situation like this, it does energize Trump's base.

I see Biden's base upset with… pic.twitter.com/GDMQGOwMXF — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 1, 2024

So it's really which candidate can energize their base the most. In a situation like this, it does energize Trump's base. Just yesterday, in New York City, I was going down Fifth Avenue, they were in the streets protesting, waving "F---- Biden" flags, stopping traffic....I do see Trump's base more energized right now than I do Joe Biden's I see Biden's base upset with him over a number of things. I do think a situation like this gives them something to fight for.

Trump has reportedly risen six points in the polls but netted a single-day fundraising haul of over $50 million after the politically motivated verdict was handed down.

Only liberals thought this was a legitimate trial, though even CNN legal analyst Elie Honig torched the basis for the trial, alluding to potential due process concerns during the proceedings. He also did well to peel back the window dressing, exposing that the class of felony Trump was found guilty of is no different than those who’ve been busted for shoplifting a bag of chips at the local bodega.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11. Who knows where the election will stand then.