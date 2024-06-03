The View Co-Host: Trump Verdict Excited Me So Much I Was Leaking All Over Costco

The View got a little graphic last week when it was announced that former President Donald Trump was convicted in a kangaroo court over the hush money arrangement with Stormy Daniels. The reaction from liberal America was as expected—unhinged and laughably off the mark regarding fallout. For Joy Behar, she admitted to leaking all over Costco when the verdict got read:

Joy Behar says she was "so excited" when the verdict came out that she "started leaking a little bit" In Costco. pic.twitter.com/tMTExbA4zZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2024

That’s gross, Joy. No one wants to know what’s leaking out of you, so please keep your personal Exxon Valdez tales to yourself.

This charge was elevated based on some crafty and legally dubious interpretation of the law that essentially ensnared Trump on a trumped-up campaign finance charge. To be technical, anti-Trump lawyers at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office got Trump on falsifying business records in the act of committing another crime, which wasn’t revealed until closing arguments.

This article by Elie Honig, the CNN legal commentator who followed every twist and turn of the Trump Trial, and formerly worked with Alvin Bragg in the Manhattan DA's office, is totally devastating as to the due process violations of this prosecution -- particularly this stunner: pic.twitter.com/PPsuLQMIlD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 31, 2024

That’s irrelevant to the Left. They think the guilty verdict and Trump being a felon is a political liability. It’s not—more people will likely vote for him since most Americans thought this trial was a sham. The Left made Trump a political martyr who looks even more appealing than the dementia-ridden old sack who thinks he’s the president right now.