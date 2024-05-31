An Ex-Obama Official Got Really Excited About This Part of the Trump Verdict
Our Revolutionary Times
Trump Verdict Makes Me Ashamed to Have Been Born In New York
Post-Trump Verdict, Will the American Right Finally Wake Up?
Smearing Alito and Thomas as Racist Insurrectionists
Why Doesn't the Biden White House Ditch Its Unpopular Border Policy?
Democrats: A Long History of Dishonor and Disservice to America
Trump Blue State Rallies May Be Smart Strategy
Let’s Have an Election About Voter ID, and Other Inverted Nonsense
The Demise of Chevron Doctrine Creates Opportunity for Agencies to Refocus
Israel's Treacherous Neighbors
Retailers Want It Both Ways on China
Biden’s Unrelenting Push to Put WHO in Charge of Your Healthcare
Here's How NY Leaders Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Tipsheet

Conservative Commentator Boils Down the 2024 Election in One Tweet Post-Trump Verdict

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 31, 2024 6:00 AM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

CNN’s Jamie Gangel spoke eloquently of the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump. It’s levels of idiocy that are beyond comprehension. No, members of the liberal media, the lack of corroborating witnesses for the prosecution doesn’t speak to the strength of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case. It highlights the bias and kangaroo court-like antics that transpired over this little alleged campaign finance violation that anti-Trump prosecuting attorneys tried to turn into Watergate. 

Advertisement

With Biden’s poll numbers sinking like the Andrea Doria, the courts had to do something to give Biden a public relations win, if only for a second. The other trials Trump is facing are on hold. The trials for classified document mishandling and January 6 have been indefinitely postponed. Egregious ethics allegations against the prosecution and Fulton County DA Fani Willis have saddled the Georgia RICO case. Bragg and Manhattan was the only shot, and even then, Trump isn’t going to jail. 

Most Americans don’t care about this verdict or the trial. It hasn’t moved the needle. When you boil this down, Joe Biden is fighting to keep himself and his son from being roped into the legal maelstrom Trump is currently navigating. It’s something that conservative commentator RedSteeze, aka Stephen Miller, pointed out yesterday when this sad, unconstitutional verdict was rendered.

When you think about it, it’s not a lie. Should Trump win, his Department of Justice, following an extensive clean-out, should investigate the Bidens and their shady influence-peddling operation. We cannot say for certain now, but should Republicans win both chambers of Congress, probes from appropriate committees are also in order. Democrats paved the way to take political scalps by any means necessary. Republicans should not be afraid to do the same. We should do the same, but first, we must win this upcoming election. Then, figure out what to do with Biden, these corrupt Das and judges, and the Democrats in general.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
An Ex-Obama Official Got Really Excited About This Part of the Trump Verdict Matt Vespa
Our Revolutionary Times Victor Davis Hanson
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American History' Matt Vespa
Trump Verdict Makes Me Ashamed to Have Been Born In New York Tom Tradup
Post-Trump Verdict, Will the American Right Finally Wake Up? Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement