Conservative Commentator Boils Down the 2024 Election in One Tweet Post-Trump Verdict

CNN’s Jamie Gangel spoke eloquently of the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump. It’s levels of idiocy that are beyond comprehension. No, members of the liberal media, the lack of corroborating witnesses for the prosecution doesn’t speak to the strength of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case. It highlights the bias and kangaroo court-like antics that transpired over this little alleged campaign finance violation that anti-Trump prosecuting attorneys tried to turn into Watergate.

With Biden’s poll numbers sinking like the Andrea Doria, the courts had to do something to give Biden a public relations win, if only for a second. The other trials Trump is facing are on hold. The trials for classified document mishandling and January 6 have been indefinitely postponed. Egregious ethics allegations against the prosecution and Fulton County DA Fani Willis have saddled the Georgia RICO case. Bragg and Manhattan was the only shot, and even then, Trump isn’t going to jail.

Most Americans don’t care about this verdict or the trial. It hasn’t moved the needle. When you boil this down, Joe Biden is fighting to keep himself and his son from being roped into the legal maelstrom Trump is currently navigating. It’s something that conservative commentator RedSteeze, aka Stephen Miller, pointed out yesterday when this sad, unconstitutional verdict was rendered.

Just so we're clear on everything, Joe Biden is also now running to keep himself and his son out of prison. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2024

I'm sure the media reaction will be just as nuanced on that as they have been on this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2024

When you think about it, it’s not a lie. Should Trump win, his Department of Justice, following an extensive clean-out, should investigate the Bidens and their shady influence-peddling operation. We cannot say for certain now, but should Republicans win both chambers of Congress, probes from appropriate committees are also in order. Democrats paved the way to take political scalps by any means necessary. Republicans should not be afraid to do the same. We should do the same, but first, we must win this upcoming election. Then, figure out what to do with Biden, these corrupt Das and judges, and the Democrats in general.