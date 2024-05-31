The Liberal Media Is Going to Push This Talking Point Hard

The liberal media is about to hit on the ‘Trump is a felon’ line hard, so just point and laugh, folks. One of the Democratic Party’s biggest allies has not had a lot of good news to talk about since Joe Biden’s presidency was a miserable failure. Donald Trump being found guilty on all counts in this cockamamie hush money trial isn’t a shock, given the venue and the jury pool. ABC News’ reaction to the Trump verdict is typical of state-run media: this verdict is a gift for Democrats.

Advertisement

ABC's Mary Bruce says "there were cheers inside the Biden headquarters in Wilmington as the verdict was read".



She added "these guilty verdicts are a political gift to Democrats, a political gift to the President...running against a convicted felon", but Biden "doesn't want to… pic.twitter.com/Dn7Xw8lA8s — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2024

ABC's Aaron Katersky as roaring crowds gather behind him in NYC to celebrate Trump's criminal conviction:



“An incredible verdict on this day in May — late May, the former president of the United States convicted as charged — 34 counts of falsifying business records. And David,… pic.twitter.com/hfBcuI93HI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2024

In what universe is that true? Even CNN is saying that the verdict is bound to animate the Republican Party base more than Democrats. Biden can’t be overly celebratory for obvious reasons, not least being that he is ridden with dementia.

The media is going to hammer the ‘Trump is a felon’ talking point, which will have zero impact on this race. The second part is the nauseating analysis and fawning over Alvin Bragg, who networks have already credited for delivering a convincing argument during trial. He didn’t. The judge tipped the scales, and the verdict was already a pre-packaged conclusion from all 12 jurors before closing arguments.

Let the Left wallow in fantasyland. We have work to do to win this election, then later deal with these traitors in our legal system.

Sorry to dash Trump-haters "orange jumpsuit" fantasies, but Trump won't be taken into custody; or go to Rykers, even if he's slapped with a prison term. He'll be free on BAIL PENDING APPEAL. Sentencing won't be enforced until all NY appeals are exhausted -- well past the election — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 30, 2024