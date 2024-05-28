Legal Circus Involving Five Americans in Turks and Caicos Could Have Been Avoided If They Did This...

Five Americans have been detained in Turks and Caicos for illegal possession of ammunition. Some have been held since February. The crime isn’t malicious, but a lot of the legal drama could have been avoided if these people had checked their luggage for loose rounds. It’s no one’s fault, but it’s just one of those little checklist items that could have saved these folks a massive headache. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was part of the congressional delegation trying to free all the Americans who remain in detention (via CBS News)

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman … returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos, where he joined other members of Congress to urge officials to release Americans held there for having ammunition in their luggage. Last week a Florida woman became the fifth U.S. tourist to be charged with ammunition possession. One of the five Americans detained for carrying small amounts of ammunition in their luggage to the islands is Pennsylvanian Bryan Hagerich, of Somerset County, who was detained in February for having ammo in a checked bag. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Reps. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Michael Cloud (R-TX) and Bob Good (R-VA) were also part of the congressional delegation, according to a statement from Fetterman's office. "We had the opportunity to meet each of the detained Americans, who were in good spirits but want to go home. These people did not set out to break the law. They are people who made a mistake and now face substantial time in prison because of it. As we articulated to [Turks and Caicos Islands] officials, I urge the court to be lenient when addressing this case," Fetterman said in the statement.

One man, Bryan Hagerich, was facing a 12-year jail sentence for having ammunition found on his person. He had been detained on the island since last winter and was only recently released on a suspended jail sentence of 52 weeks and a $6,700 fine (via WTAE):

This dude is gonna be president, isn’t he? https://t.co/tz6fDs1iHw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 24, 2024

The nightmare for a Somerset County family is over. Bryan and Ashley Hagerich arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday night [May 24]. "Absolutely overwhelmed," Hagerich said when asked about arriving in Pittsburgh and holding his kids for the first time in 101 days. "Just so much joy. My biggest concern is coaching my kids’ baseball games tomorrow and that is such a relief." […] Bryan Hagerich had been unable to return home since February. The couple headed into a court in the Turks and Caicos Islands Friday morning, with Bryan Hagerich facing a potential sentence of 12 years in prison. That's the normal minimum sentence there for possession of the box of ammunition, which he inadvertently had in his luggage during a family vacation with their kids earlier this year.

Let’s hope the rest will be released on similar terms.