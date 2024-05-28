Does This Tweet From a Former Obama Aide Mean That Dems Are Panicking About Trump?

Barack Obama’s former speechwriter admitted that Joe Biden isn’t heading toward victory in this election cycle. Jon Favreau tweeted that Donald Trump would win if the election were held today. The Biden administration has been saddled with an endless stream of bad news.

No one listens to him abroad because he’s a foreign policy dunce, and no American voter believes him at home. Sure, the man has experience being a fixture in Washington for decades, riding on an unimpressive career in public life and being dead wrong on every major American foreign policy venture. Case in point, if it were up to Biden, Osama bin Laden would still be alive. The then-VP did not support Obama’s raid to eliminate the world’s most wanted terrorist.

Let's face it: if the election were held today, Trump probably wins



Only way to stop that: persuade as many people as we can to vote for Joe Biden



Yes, that's Biden's job. It's also ours - because we'll have to live with the consequences.



So what can we do? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 26, 2024

If we want to stop Trump, we all need to be part of the campaign. We can't expect to be saved by the media, the legal system, or a Hamburger from Heaven. (h/t @Timodc). But if we're gonna be talking to people who haven't made up their minds, we need to know what campaigns know. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 26, 2024

What’s odd about Favreau’s thread is this political call to arms. We need to get involved and persuade those sitting on the fence. Again, who are these people? As in 2016 and 2020, everyone has decided who they will vote for in November.

“Campaigns and strategists and organizers don't use polls and focus groups to figure out if they're winning. They use them to figure out how to win - how to persuade people who still haven't made up their minds,” he wrote.

Yes, and all the battleground polls show that Biden is losing. Young voters, Blacks, Hispanics, union workers, and Muslim voters aren’t high on this dementia-ridden disgrace of a president. I do take the line that Democrats can’t rely on the media or the courts to bail them out, a tacit acknowledgment that this group hoped the legal drama could damage Trump. No one trusts the media, either. It’s about Biden, his record, and whether he has the juice to gin up the Democratic base organically. Thus far, he’s been incapable of doing that because he’s too old.