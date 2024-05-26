Trump Delivered a Brutal Line to Heckling Libertarians

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly subjected to boos and jeering from hordes of self-righteous libertarians this weekend. Trump addressed attendees at this convention, which will conclude with the nomination of their candidate for president. One thing is for sure: whoever the libertarians will nominate won’t win the 2024 election.

After pervasive heckling, Trump delivered some haymakers of his own, specifically how this party remains in the basement of American politics, saddled with loser candidates with equally ineffective campaigns. The former president tried taking a stab at clinching this party's nomination (via Associated Press):

Trump just told the Libertarian party to nominate him as their candidate: What’s the point of getting your 3 percent every 4 years? It’s time to win. pic.twitter.com/A53FewcJlU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 26, 2024

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. […] Trump tried to praise “fierce champions of freedom in this room” and called President Joe Biden a “tyrant” and the “worst president in the history of the United States,” prompting some in the audience to scream back: “That’s you.” As the insults continued, Trump eventually hit back, saying “you don’t want to win” and suggesting that some Libertarians want to “keep getting your 3% every four years.” […] Despite the raucous atmosphere, Trump continued to press on with his speech, saying he’d come “to extend a hand of friendship” in common opposition to Biden. That prompted a chant of “We want Trump!” from supporters, but more cries of “End the Fed!” — a common refrain from Libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve. One person who held up a sign reading “No wannabe dictators!” was dragged away by security. Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many in the crowd hissed in disbelief.

There is a saying that you can’t fight for freedom if you can’t pay rent. For libertarians, that axiom is lost on most. For the wealthy libertarians, you have the privilege of being super principled or not.

Trump ventured into hostile territory, trying to extend an olive branch. It didn’t work—not with this bunch. I get why Trump wanted to reach out to these people since libertarians align more with the GOP than Democrats, but this group tends to attack Republicans more. Trump also wants to quell any issues that could arise from RFK Jr.'s candidacy in the future. There are better ways to handle that matter, but Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) felt Trump did well and might have resonated with the crowd. The former president tried pitching himself as the nominee, though after that, 'you only get three percent line,' don't be shocked if some obscure person gets the libertarian nod.

Trump knocked it out of the park tonight at the #LibertarianConvention.



Well done, sir! pic.twitter.com/7eGhrXNdNd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 26, 2024

Frankly, there are more pressing matters right now than worrying about RFK, Jr. Let's get past this hush money trial first and focus on attacking the Biden agenda.