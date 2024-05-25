Mayhem Has Engulfed This Distant French Territory
Tipsheet

Comedian Takes Aim at San Francisco's Anarchic Tendencies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Andrew Schulz is a comedian who will touch on any subject. He’s unafraid, politically incorrect, and hilarious. On tour, he did a show in San Francisco where he poked fun at the city’s demographics and quasi-anarchic reputation of being a city that’s way too loose regarding public safety. 

You know what you’re getting with this man. Before teeing off on the city’s reputation for being a crime-ridden hell hole, he touched upon how the city has the largest Asian population of any urban area in America. It’s also the only one with driverless cars. 

“I don’t know if there’s a problem they’re trying to solve. The technology isn’t even ready yet. They’re like it’s better than the alternative,” joked Schulz. 

“I see the way the media tries to portray San Francisco, trying to make it look like it’s this crime-infested, drug-ridden dystopia. I know San Francisco. I came out here, and I’m like, that’s bulls**t. 

I got out here Thursday. I saw a man s**t into a fountain. We need some laws,” Schulz said. 

“We need some f**king laws, okay? You tried to be the ‘cool mom’ of cities—it didn’t work,” he added. 

It’s true. Residents of the city are concerned about declining public safety, while social media influencers have noted the homeless encampments and general sense of not being safe. TikTok influencer Keith Lee, who wanted to explore the city’s food scene, cut his tour short last winter due to these concerns. 

Now, let’s be fair. The city has made some moves in the right direction. In 2022, voters ousted their soft-on-crime district attorney, Chesa Boudin, in a recall election. Asian Americans came out in droves to boot this clown. A string of ballot initiatives that included giving police more power to enhance public safety and drug screening city welfare recipients sent liberal media reporters into a tailspin. Because of these measures, some declared San Francisco no longer progressive.

