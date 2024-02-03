An Elderly Chinese Man's Violent Encounter Says Everything About the State of San Francisco

If you’ve ever seen the television advertisements promoting tourism to San Francisco, they’re hilarious. Of course, they promote an image of a city that’s lush with life when, in fact, it’s a crime-ridden, drug-infested hell hole from which everyone who has a means to is fleeing in droves. It’s also covered in fecal matter and used syringes from the rampant drug use. It’s also something out of The Warriors or Death Wish regarding public safety.

Advertisement

The state of the city can best be encapsulated by an assault on an elderly Chinese man, 87, who was kicked in the face by a thug. He later booked a one-way ticket back home due to safety concerns (via NY Post):

NEW: 87-year old Chinese immigrant Rongxin Liao is fleeing San Francisco for China after getting assaulted multiple times.



You know it’s bad when people rather live under a Communist dictatorship than San Francisco.



In 2021, Liao was involved in a horrific assault where he was… pic.twitter.com/NAmr3uhUKT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2024





The family of an elderly man — who has been assaulted multiple times on the crime-riddled streets of San Francisco — has decided America is “too dangerous” for their loved one and is sending him back to his home country of China after decades of living in the States. “It’s too dangerous here,” Jing Liao told the San Francisco Standard on Monday after he and his family booked his father, Rongxin Liao, 87, a one-way ticket back to his home city of Guangzhou, Guangdong. “Public safety situation in San Francisco has become worse and worse,” Liao added, revealing his father had been brutally attacked multiple times while in San Francisco. […] Rongxin Liao suffered severe head injuries as a result of that attack. The grandfather was attacked again on Oct. 1, 2023, while he was walking down Market Street in Downtown San Francisco, his son revealed. A police report obtained by the outlet shows an 86-year-old Asian male matching Rongxin Liao’s description was sucker punched that day and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A TikTok influencer, Keith Lee, ended his tour of the Bay Area early due to lackluster restaurants and the state of San Francisco, adding he was stunned at the sight of the homeless encampments that dot the city (via CBS News):

TikTok star Keith Lee came to the Bay Area and made an early exit. The food reviewer was critical of the state of the Bay Area as well as some of the restaurants. […] Lee highlighted some of the issues plaguing the Bay Area, calling the number of homeless encampments shocking. […] "It's not safe like it used to be. It's so bad that now pretty soon you're going to have to, like, have a big gun. Protect your family and your home. It's just like that," Davis said. Davis remembers a time when Oakland was a destination for tourists. "The best tourist spot. The best entertainment. The best music. Everything. Now it's like Beirut. Gotta fight to live," he said.

The city has become an economically dead zone, resulting in businesses relocating and torpedoing property values. No one wants to live there, and for good reason: if the hobos don’t assault you, you’ll step in their poop. If the spent needles don’t stick you, you’ll get punched or kicked in the face by some hooligan. And shoplifting is beyond contagious in the city.