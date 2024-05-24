Another Fake News Story About Trump and the Third Reich Just Imploded

Was it a good post? No. Is it worth getting worked into a frenzy over? Absolutely not. The story might be dead by now, which only took 48 hours because it was a predictable overreaction by the liberal media. All these folks needed to know was that Trump and the Third Reich were in the same clip. Off to the races we go (via NYT):

The 30-second video, which Mr. Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, features several articles styled like newspapers from the early 1900s — and apparently recycling text from reports on World War I, including references to “German industrial strength” and “peace through strength.” One article in the video asserts that Mr. Trump would deport 15 million migrants in a second term, while text onscreen lists the start and end days of World War I. Another headline in the video suggests that Mr. Trump in a second term would reject “globalists,” using a term that has been widely adopted on the far right and that scholars say can be used as a signal of antisemitism. The Trump campaign said in a statement that the video had been posted by a staff member while Mr. Trump was in his criminal trial in Manhattan. The video was still up on his account early Tuesday, and his campaign did not respond to a question late Monday about why it had not been taken down. It was then deleted sometime Tuesday morning. “This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court,” Karoline Leavitt, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The real extremist is Joe Biden.” President Biden’s campaign denounced the video soon after it was first reported by The Associated Press late Monday. Mr. Biden then personally addressed the matter in his own video response on Tuesday, which was posted on social media. “A unified Reich? That’s Hitler’s language, that’s not America’s,” Mr. Biden said, who also expressed disbelief that the video was posted on Mr. Trump’s “official account.”

Easy there, Joe. Don’t blow a gasket because this wasn’t an official Trump campaign ad. Second, it’s not even an original video. Someone used a similar template, which was discovered by digital creators, including Leigh Wolf, a former Townhall video editor. In a lengthy post on Twitter, he said:

The "Unified Reich" hoax is the latest chapter in a long-running series of misinformation campaigns by democrats and the media.



Below is the widely available motion graphics template that the media is pretending the Trump campaign made in-house then published.



— 🐺 (@LeighWolf) May 21, 2024

The "Unified Reich" hoax is the latest chapter in a long-running series of misinformation campaigns by democrats and the media. Below is the widely available motion graphics template that the media is pretending the Trump campaign made in-house then published. Nobody on the Trump campaign, and certainly not Trump himself, typed the words in question. They exist in the template at the time of purchase. This is very clearly some random Trump supporter who created this piece without reading the smaller text already in the template, that was then RT'd by some social media guy who also didn't read the smaller text in the template. Oh, and the text in the template references Pre-WWI era Germany. Clearly someone should have been far more diligent, because democrats and the MSM will *ALWAYS* twist and bend every action to go on the attack but the idea that this is some kind of telegraphing of intent by Trump is the dumbest, most disingenuous take I've heard since the last time the media ran a hoax.

The Unified Reich Hoax is in full swing.



Biden just posted this reaction ad, falsely accusing Trump of echoing HitIer.



— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2024

The annoying part is that we can expect more overreactions before Election Day. The good news is that there’s been so much malarky hurled Trump’s way, almost all of it garbage, that no one really cared about this latest fake news story. It imploded, and no one really noticed.