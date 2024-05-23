'They're Whacking a Classic': AMC Slaps Woke Trigger Warnings for Certain Films
Tipsheet

Ocasio-Cortez Has a Meltdown Over Trump's South Bronx Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 23, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a little meltdown about Donald Trump’s rally in South Bronx today. The self-identified socialist also said the quiet part out loud regarding the larger lawfare waged against the former president by Democrats. The feisty Democrat said that Trump isn’t welcomed in South Bronx and that the only reason he’s doing so is because he’s still dealing with the hush money trial in Manhattan. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that this trial has slapped “a “legal version of an ankle bracelet.” Thank you, Ms. AOC, for saying the quiet part out loud (via The Hill):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said former President Trump is rallying in the Bronx this week due to a “legal version of an ankle bracelet.” 

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Trump on Tuesday for his planned Thursday event in the Bronx, the borough where the New York Democrat was born and now partially represents in Congress. Trump has been in New York for more than a month for his hush money trial, which has been going on for about six weeks. 

“Donald Trump is broke. He needs money. He’s hosting a rally to try to con people and try to fleece them out of every dollar that they have to fund his own legal fees,” she told reporters. 

“And by the way, he’s doing it in the South Bronx, not to make a point, but because he’s got court, and the man practically has the legal version of an ankle bracelet around him, and he can’t leave the five boroughs because he always has to be in court. And so it is truly an embarrassment to him.” 

Absolute cinema, folks. Trump isn’t broke—that remains one of the more comical talking points peddled by liberals, but the notion that the legal drama could cripple the president and prevent him from campaigning was very much the aim of this circus, and it’s backfired. More Americans daily see this trial as a political circus and unfair to the former president. They’re right. It’s also why we don’t have political trials in this country, or at least there shouldn’t be, due to the inability to cobble together a legitimate jury pool. 

And do the people of the Bronx hate Trump? Are you sure about that, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez? 

Even with Trump wearing this “ankle bracelet,” he’s still been able to campaign effectively. He’s also been able to delay the two trials helmed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The Georgia RICO case was derailed by severe ethical issues on the prosecution team and Fulton County DA Fani Willis. 

Trump needs to remain disciplined and stick to the script. He doesn’t need to do much because Joe Biden is a miserable failure. Let Joe do the hard work. You need to stand there and highlight the chaos.

