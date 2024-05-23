Whistleblower Reveals How Far John Kerry Was Willing to Go to Protect the Iran Deal

Everyone knows Obama didn’t want to bomb Iran, which was becoming the only option to slow their nuclear weapons program unless a deal was struck. That infamous deal, which became Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement, did next to nothing to slow Tehran’s ambitions to acquire weapons of mass destruction. Guy wrote extensively about the deal’s shortfalls, and now we have a new chapter in the annals of Obama’s failed foreign policy: the FBI was muzzled from arresting suspect Iranian agents and terrorists to avoid mucking up the Iran deal negotiations.

Fox News obtained documents showing that in 2015, John Kerry’s State Department vigorously stymied the FBI from doing its job regarding arresting individuals who posed a threat to national security. A whistleblower has come forward with these allegations (via Fox News):

Read this letter.



Whistleblowers’ emails reveal John Kerry blocked the FBI and DOJ from arresting Iranian terrorists and agents on U.S. soil in order to protect his Iran deal.



The Obama-Biden State Department "actively interfered" to prevent the FBI from executing arrest warrants on individuals illegally in the United States who were allegedly supporting Iranian financial efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction, whistleblowers told Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. Fox News Digital obtained letters Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland on the matter. The Obama-Biden administration began its Joint Plan of Action, which served as the negotiating process for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, that was signed by then-President Obama in 2015. At the time, Obama said broader sanctions would remain in place, which the administration would "continue to enforce... vigorously." […] …Grassley and Johnson received unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures which they say show that "while the Obama-Biden administration publicly committed to ‘preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons by raising the cost of Iran’s defiance of the international community,’ then-Secretary of State John Kerry actively interfered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executing arrest warrants on individuals in the U.S. illegally supporting Iranian efforts, including financial efforts, to develop weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile program." The records, according to the senators, show that the Justice Department and FBI leadership, including then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then-FBI Director James Comey "failed to take the necessary steps to stop Kerry’s obstructive efforts against law enforcement." One email — an unclassified FBI email from August 25, 2017 — detailed at least eight instances connected to the Iran nuclear deal where "the FBI/DOJ/USG could have moved forward with the cases but the State Department chose to block them."

What a mess. To anyone, these instances would be a red flag that maybe we shouldn’t be negotiating a nuclear agreement with a nation that’s committing such operations on our soil. Democrats have appeased Tehran at every turn, and for what? We sent them pallets of cash, gold, and francs to release hostages in the twilight of his presidency. It was a $400 million ransom, which Iran undoubtedly used to fund terror operations. Joe Biden has taken that a step further, allegedly sending a message to Iran that their retaliation against Israel, who killed a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps general, should be “within certain limits.”

Obama-Biden exhibited weakness and failure on the world stage, and it’s resurfaced like weeds, though worse since Biden, who lost more than just a step, is riding solo. When the man who helmed a shoddy Iran nuclear deal is telling his former VP he doesn’t need to run in 2020 because he’s proven to be a screw-up, you know this is a bad situation.

Kerry running interference on FBI investigations and operations to nab terrorists is another instance of this crew doing everything backward and to the detriment of the United States and her security.