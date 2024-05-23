'They're Whacking a Classic': AMC Slaps Woke Trigger Warnings for Certain Films
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Easily Outmaneuvers The View's Sunny Hostin on Israel and Hamas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 23, 2024 6:00 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is on an extended media tour promoting his book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” though it’s more like Sherman’s March if you’re a progressive. The man isn’t a conservative, but it’s devastating having an ardent liberal torch the straw man arguments of the woke Left. Instead of recognizing that liberalism has gone off the reservation, Maher’s side of the aisle opted for the lazy approach by branding him a conservative or a fake progressive.

As if Maher would care, you can’t cancel him. He’s not on cable. He’s on HBO and will likely have a place there until he calls it quits. Maher isn’t a Trump fan but has been adamant that you can’t hate half the country. He’s been on Fox News’ Gutfeld, interviewed by Megyn Kelly, and now the ladies of The View, where he took the panel to school over Israel, Hamas, and the insane far-left nonsense that’s engulfed the Democratic Party. The audience is uncomfortable; everyone is on edge because Maher isn’t afraid to throw grenades into his tent. 

Sunny Hostin tried to challenge Maher, who is many football fields smarter than her, claiming that ‘woke’ has been weaponized by the Right, which Maher sort of rolled his eyes at since he knows words migrate. Not wanting to be rude, he conceded to use any other phrase but circled back to his original point, which is that the Left has become insane on many issues. The one he brings up the most is college campuses waving flags and supporting terror groups like Hamas. 

Hostin then brought up a prosecutor for the ICC issuing applications for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what’s left of Hamas leadership, but that’s a whole other matter. The HBO host said it was ridiculous. It’s a war—people die. How can we stop it? Tell Hamas to stop attacking Israel. The comedian blew past Hostin’s silly counterpoints about so-called collective punishment by reminding people that civilians die in war. It’s not good, but it’s a fact. Maher added that Israel gave that land to the Palestinians. They could have done anything with it but instead took international aid to buy guns and build terror tunnels and bombs to engage in genocidal terror attacks against Jewish people. 

On the flip side, the comedian has been wrong, like when he said that Hillary never said Trump was an illegitimate president. Ms. Megyn Kelly played back the tapes. 

Mr. Maher isn’t one of us, but in supporting Israel, protecting free speech, and pushing back against far-left insanity, he is on our side, and those happen to be some pretty big issues and topics of debate.

