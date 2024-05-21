KC Star's Idea of 'Poetic Justice' for Harrison Butker Is What You'd Expect From Unhinged Leftists

Have we finished with this tantrum yet, liberal America? I’ve never seen so many people get bothered over a commencement address, especially one that isn’t all that controversial. You could say it’s anachronistic, but the themes weren’t out of the mainstream. Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker is dealing with the wrath of unhinged leftists after he delivered a traditional college speech at Benedictine College. It was taken as a ‘get back into the kitchen’ address.

Regardless of how you feel about the speech, Butker has the right to say it. It doesn’t mean women no longer have life choices, and people need to move on with their lives. Butker is one of the best kickers in the NFL. He’s not going anywhere, so you can’t cancel him. The Chiefs front office, the Hunt family especially, doesn’t seem keen on letting him go.

So, to sate their thirst for rage, some have taken to the op-ed pages to expound further on this subject, saying it would be “poetic justice” to fire Butker and replace him with a female kicker. Such a piece appeared in the Kansas City Star.

NEW: The Kansas City Star is calling on the KC Chiefs to fire Harrison Butker and hire a female kicker after Butker advocated for traditional values during a speech.



The opinion piece quickly notified readers that this was "not a joke" and "not unrealistic."



"For poetic justice… pic.twitter.com/uJxlrUvHpz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

The whole piece is fraught with gross ignorance about the game. Yes, Butker isn’t the face of the franchise, which is why this hubbub is overblown, but to the team, it’s different. The author claimed he’s replaceable because he’s on special teams, which gives him less leverage. My man, the game has three phases: offense, defense, and special teams—degrading one impacts the entire game plan. Also, Butker kicked the game-tying field goal during the Super Bowl, which allowed the Chiefs to knock off the 49ers in overtime.

No Butker, no Super Bowl ring—someone didn’t watch the game.

Enough with this cockamamie, ‘we’re replacing Butker with a female kicker.’ Where’s the pool? The author claims there’s a plethora of talent because many women play soccer. It’s not the same, nowhere close. There are some good stories about female kickers in football, but this is high school level mostly. The college pool is even smaller, if not nonexistent.

The point is to stop being idiots. Butker isn’t going anywhere, and no woman can take his position. A move like this would and should get a general manager fired.