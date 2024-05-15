Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Roasts Biden Over His 'Delusional' Stance on This Issue
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It
Trump Is Winning, for Now
Censorship: A Global Pandemic
Trump Faces Troubles, but Biden Campaign Is Dead in the Water
Hillary Clinton's Conspiracy Privilege
Identity Politics Explained
Joe Biden, Political Pinwheel
Shafik and Other College Presidents Have Mission Confusion
President Biden's Chinese Cosmetics
The 'Heart' of Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump Is Misdirection
Biden Blunders by Suing Iowa Over Immigration
Kerry Syndrome
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton's Play Isn't Doing Well on Broadway

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 15, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

No one wants to see Hillary Clinton’s play, even in deep-blue New York City. The poor woman can’t draw an audience unless Bill Clinton is there. The former first lady and two-time presidential loser produced a play called ‘Suffs.’ It’s about the American suffrage movement; no one could care less. It’s supposedly the height of Tony Awards season, where shows on Broadway should be packed to the rafters. It shows that even the most ardent liberals find the topic stale (via NY Post): 

Advertisement

The Broadway box office numbers for the week of May 5 revealed that Hillary Clinton-produced stage play “Suffs” is on the bottom rung of shows in terms of filling capacity. 

Broadway Theatre Industry official site “The Broadway League” shared the weekly grosses from the 35 shows currently playing on Broadway, which include “Suffs,” “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” and classics like “Romeo & Juliet,” Sweeney Todd” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” 

According to the data, Clinton’s play only reached 81% capacity across eight performances that week, placing it among the bottom eight productions in that category – the bottom 23% of all 35 shows for the week. 

Noting that the play’s lagging numbers look even worse considering it’s a new show, Breitbart News argued the performance “should still be drawing big crowds during Broadway’s peak season – the month before the Tony Awards,” which is right now. 

[…] 

The three-hour-long play brings the women’s suffrage movement of the early 1900s to the stage. According to the show’s website, Suffs “boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.” 

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Oh, it’s three hours long. No wonder why people are refusing to buy tickets. It is a three-hour play in which everyone knows the ending. Also, pass the gasoline can so I can set myself on fire. The average capacity over eight hovers around 81 percent, which mirrors the former secretary of state’s failure to unite the Democratic Party base entirely in 2016. However, Martha Coakley is probably the winner in the ‘even Democrats know she sucks’ category. 

Didn’t anyone tell anyone on this production that the subject matter was dull?  

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News Matt Vespa
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Roasts Biden Over His 'Delusional' Stance on This Issue Matt Vespa
Trump Faces Troubles, but Biden Campaign Is Dead in the Water Byron York
Stunning New Footage Again Indicts the UN's Partnership With Hamas Katie Pavlich
The NYT Indirectly Exposes Something We've Known for Awhile About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement