Tipsheet

Cocaine Found at US Capitol Police HQ

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 15, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Cue the Hunter Biden jokes because we have another cocaine incident. It doesn’t involve the son of the president since the West Wing cocaine user escaped accountability last summer; you know where people’s minds went as to who is responsible. In this instance, someone left cocaine at the headquarters of the US Capitol Police. The baggie was discovered by a police officer this afternoon, around 1 PM. Further tests confirmed that it was cocaine. Like in the White House cocaine incident, the baggie at USCP HQ was located in a “heavily trafficked” area (via USCP): 

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is investigating a roughly one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag with a small amount of a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine. 

The small bag was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters. The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing. 

The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine. The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

What a mess. We’ll keep you updated, but if this goes anything like last July’s cocaine fiasco at the White House, no one will be charged or even identified. Some are still floored that no culprit was ever found in one of the world’s most secure presidential residences, with sophisticated security systems and surveillance technology. 

I wouldn’t be shocked if the sequel here had the same ending.

