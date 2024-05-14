If This Is True, Then Hamas Should Just Surrender

I don’t know what to say other than don’t start wars that you can’t win. Of course, rational actors know this, but Hamas isn’t of that mindset. They’re a genocidal terrorist group that spent 17 years building underground tunnel networks to protect their members but intentionally neglected to build bomb shelters for its people in case hostilities broke out. With Hamas, war was their policy from the outset, aimed at destroying Israel.

There are reports that Gaza’s healthcare system could collapse within hours. It’s not surprising, given that Israel now controls most of the region in their months long military operation to destroy Hamas, which will be successful. These people have nowhere to go. The Left will blame Israel, but it’s Hamas’ fault. This entire war and all the suffering it has created is Hamas’ fault. The October 7 attacks were Hamas’ fault. Not agreeing to numerous ceasefire proposals submitted over the past months is Hamas’ fault. They reject peace with Jews. It’s explicitly clear to anyone paying attention. They’re the only party who could end this war right now but won’t. If you don’t want the health care system to collapse, there is one thing Hamas could do: surrender.

Via The Guardian:

Gaza’s health ministry has said the health system across the devastated enclave could collapse in a “few hours”. “A few hours separate us from the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip as a result of the failure to bring in the fuel necessary to operate electricity generators in hospitals, ambulances, and transport employees,” the ministry was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying in a post on social media. Only around a third of Gaza’s 36 hospitals and primary health care centres are working and all face acute shortages of medicine, basic medical supplies, fuel and manpower.

This matter is on Hamas. They can end it now by surrendering.