Secretary Blinken to Israel: Get Out of Gaza

Joe Biden is throwing Israel under the bus to increase his chances of winning Michigan in the upcoming election. He’s now apparently ordered his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to assist in his stomp Israel campaign, with our top diplomat declaring that Israeli forces should “get out of Gaza” (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered one of the Biden administration’s strongest public rebukes of Israel, amid its war with Hamas in Gaza. During a pair of TV interviews, Blinken said the United States wants Israeli forces to "get out of Gaza" amid what he described as "a horrible loss of life of innocent civilians." He also said Israel’s tactics in the war have failed to neutralize Hamas and could create a power "vacuum" in the Palestinian territory. […] "As we look at Rafah, they may go in and have some initial success, but potentially at an incredibly high cost to civilians, but one that is not durable, one that's not sustainable. And they will be left holding the bag on an enduring insurgency because a lot of armed Hamas will be left, no matter what they do in Rafah, or if they leave and get out of Gaza, as we believe they need to do. Then you're going to have a vacuum and a vacuum that's likely to be filled by chaos, by anarchy, and ultimately by Hamas again." […] …Blinken praised President Biden’s support for Israel — saying "no one has done more than Biden" — despite the apparent shift in tone. "No one has done more to defend Israel when it mattered than President Biden," the Secretary of State said. "He was there in the days after October 7th, the first president to go to Israel in the midst of a conflict when Iran mounted an unprecedented attack on Israel. Some weeks ago, 300 projectiles, including ballistic missiles, launched in Israel. The United States, for the first time ever, participated in its act of defense, and President Biden brought together a coalition of countries that helped defend Israel."

Didn’t Biden also tell Iran that its ballistic missile salvo should be within “certain limits?”

The United Nations and even Hamas have revised their death toll figures downward. Shocker: a terror group inflated the number killed. As Spencer wrote yesterday, the UN reduced civilian deaths by 50 percent. Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy venture for the past 40 years, and we’re going to trust him advising Israel on how to execute their war. Israel has defended itself from annihilation three times. Speaking of civilians, I can’t help but notice, along with others, that the Biden administration no longer cares about the American hostages.

Circling back to the loss of human life being atrocious and unbearable, it’s no different than any other urban conflict in the Arab world since at least our 2003 invasion of Iraq. The ratio isn’t an outlier. That’s also not a conservative making that argument. Enter Coleman Hughes, who slapped down the Gaza genocide narrative on Joe Rogan's show last month. It’s these terrorist death figures that have fueled the mayhem on college campuses, and it doesn’t help that Biden and his cronies are fanning the flames:

Joe Rogan Guest Sets Him Straight on Why Israel's Military Campaign Against Hamas is Not 'Genocide'



If you've got to watch just one video about the Israel-Hamas war today, this should be the one.



Popular podcast host Joe Rogan actually did something remarkable on a recent show:… pic.twitter.com/yRkIXV30F1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

The Biden administration can’t get their way, so they’re cutting military aid, withholding intelligence, and promoting a doomsday post-war picture for Gaza to pressure Israel. Biden is wrong on foreign policy. Sure, he has experience, but he always takes the wrong road. He cut aid to the Jewish state and then tried to hide it from Congress. It’s a tantrum because the influence this administration thought they wielded is ignored due to Mr. Magoo's inability to chart a proper course. It’s why we have this circus act of trying to hash out a ceasefire with terrorists and not telling the Israelis or trying to curb aid without informing Congress.

Blinken can say all he wants, but Israel’s Gaza policy doesn’t end with Netanyahu. It will continue beyond BiBi; whoever replaces him will continue the policy.