If This Report Is True About Biden and Iran, There Should Be Impeachment Hearings

This report about the Iranian strikes on Israel over the weekend is disturbing. It paints Joe Biden and America in a terrible light. It reinforces the notion that Israel is truly alone in its fight against radical Islamic terrorism. Call impeachment hearings if this is true.

Where I’m a bit reserved is the source: it’s from Turkish officials. The story goes that Iran informed Turkey of their plans and that the Biden administration was aware of the strikes. Turkey was reportedly told to relay a message to Tehran: keep the attacks “within certain limits” (via Jerusalem Post) [emphasis mine]:

So Biden basically greenlit Iran’s attack on Israel… https://t.co/znfPmsXSCd — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 14, 2024

Iran informed Turkey in advance of its planned operation against Israel, a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday, adding that Washington had conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action it took had to be "within certain limits." Turkey, which has denounced Israel for its campaign on Gaza, said earlier on Sunday that it did not want a further escalation of tensions in the region. The Turkish source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had spoken to both his US and Iranian counterparts in the past week to discuss the planned Iranian operation, adding Ankara had been made aware of possible developments.

Turkey is essentially a dictatorship, so taking their word on anything is no better than believing what’s on North Korean state media. Iran was telegraphing the strikes, which were executed in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps generals earlier this month. Everyone knew this was coming, and Joe Biden still went on vacation this weekend. That’s bad enough—allegedly telling the Iranians, more or less, they could attack but “within certain limits” is baffling, dangerous, and a complete dereliction of duty.

Iran launched an array of ballistic and cruise missiles, along with over 100 kamikaze drones, against Israel yesterday.