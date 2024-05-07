Pro-Hamas Thugs Tried to Storm the Met Gala
Tipsheet

You Can See Why This Photo of a Pro-Hamas Supporter Went Viral. It's Also Totally Fake.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 07, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

We’re all guilty of this at times. At the outset of the Russia-Ukraine War, some videos of war footage were debunked as fake; some could reach that conclusion without a professional analysis. Yet, our friends at RedState pointed out some clues that could have raised some eyebrows before the community note was slapped on this viral photo of a pro-Hamas supporter being a “True queen.” 

It's something liberals would latch onto like a barnacle. It’s a picture of a woman putting on lipstick, using the police shield as a mirror. It earned at least 147,000 likes on Twitter. Bonchie at RedState noted that the woman’s hair wasn’t blue or masked, which should have raised alarms. It turns out it’s an old photo of a woman from the country of Georgia. Twitter slapped the image with a fact check: 

This post makes no claims as to the origin of the photo; however, the author shows a Palestinian flag in their bio, and so this tweet/photo plausibly could be interpreted to be referring to current protests. 

However, this picture is from the country of Georgia in April 2024

As you know, being masked to the nth degree is a requirement to either be a participant at these demonstrations or one of their safety monitors, which have acted like the Sturmabteilung, blocking Jewish students’ access on campus grounds. 

Watch out for ‘Pallywood’ antics. It always gets those antisemites hook, line, and sinker.

Tags: ISRAEL

