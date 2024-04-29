Hunter Biden Seem to Be Preparing for War Against Fox News

The crack cocaine-addicted son of President Joe Biden is preparing for a massive legal fight despite his federal trial for gun and tax evasion charges. Hunter Biden is likely to file a lawsuit against Fox News. It’s a legal mobilization that’s reportedly been a year in the works. Hunter has been at the epicenter for most of the scandals involving the family, not least the shady government access deals he and his father (allegedly) were running for years. His art career is another laughable venture, where the buyers and prices are secret. Ethics watchdogs have aptly noted how this scheme is perfect for money laundering.

Buy a painting, get a favor? Is that how the Biden White House operates? It’s more shameless than the Clinton Foundation. Fox News settling with Dominion Voting Systems and the current $2.7 billion lawsuit they’re facing with Smartmatic has reportedly given Hunter Biden the confidence he can take on the news organization (via NBC News):

Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News “imminently,” according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News. The letter, dated April 23, puts the Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital on notice for litigation claims arising from the network’s alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.” Biden has hired attorney Mark Geragos and his firm to represent him in the Fox litigation efforts. The letter is the second outreach to Fox this month. An earlier letter was hand-delivered to Fox’s counsel two weeks ago, and the network asked for more time to respond, according to a source familiar with Biden’s legal efforts. […] The plan for Hunter Biden to pursue legal action against Fox News has been in the works for over a year, according to sources familiar with Biden's legal efforts, and was inspired in part by the success of the Dominion lawsuit and the ongoing Smartmatic lawsuit. The effort took on new importance with the revelations that the bribery allegations cited on air originated from the FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who was indicted by the special counsel in February. In a statement, Geragos said: “For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain. The recent indictment of FBI informant Smirnov has exposed the conspiracy of disinformation that has been fueled by Fox, enabled by their paid agents and monetized by the Fox enterprise. We plan on holding them accountable.” Hunter Biden has been a focus of Fox News coverage for the last several years. A review of network transcripts by the group Media Matters cites at least 13,440 mentions of Hunter Biden since January 2023. Biden’s legal team believes the number of mentions over many years makes the potential case as significant if not more so than the Dominion case, according to sources familiar with the legal strategy.

The FBI thought Smirnov was a trusted source, only to throw him under the bus. If Smirnov was a liar, why did the FBI fight tooth and nail to keep his FD-1023 report hidden from Congress? Why did they scrub all mentions of the Biden family when they did? Hunter isn’t a kid; there’s mounting evidence that he and his father are part of an influence-peddling scheme that might not have been in the interests of the United States, especially when the latter served as vice president. Joe Biden is a public figure. Allegations of impropriety are news, and if his son is involved, sorry—he gets roped into it, too.

Also, Media Matters being a source of information on anything is a red flag that this legal filing will be a joke. If there is anyone to blame, it’s Hunter for not picking up his laptop, which offered a blueprint for the sordid world of this family and their alleged felonious activity.