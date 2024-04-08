Dem Senator: Israeli Forces Might Strike American Troops Delivering Aid

You must hope this is a lot of bluster to keep negotiations going. If not, the Democratic Party can no longer be seen as a friend of Israel. They already have anti-Israel, pro-terrorist elements within their ranks with Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, but they weren’t the majority of the party. With the liberal media freaking out over an errant airstrike that killed some workers for World Central Kitchen, it’s given Democrats facing pressure from within the party base a reason to get nutty on the air.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is a surprising member to join this circus, going on MSNBC to insinuate that since aid workers are being blown away, our forces on that floating terror target of a pier could be next. That’s ridiculous. It’s insane. The IDF would intentionally kill American forces. Senate Democrats have been quietly beating the drum for cutting off aid to Israel or applying conditions for new arms shipments. This event gives them a valve to vent and assuage the antisemitic, pro-Hamas young voters within their ranks.

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine suggests Israel might intentionally put U.S. troops "in harm's way" pic.twitter.com/Se0xAKQe39 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

If anything, it will be Hamas or the Iranians who strike our forces. Hamas is adept at blending into the civilian population, and Israel has the capabilities to discern who is friend and foe in these circumstances. There have been numerous airstrikes that have been called off due to fears of unnecessary civilian casualties. Anything to the contrary is a lie.

No one should pay attention to talking points that only help the terrorists. Rafah is next in Israel’s ground war. It’s the final bastion, and they should reduce it to rubble and break Hamas forever. As for the civilians, well, they won’t be intentionally targeted in the way Hamas conducts its operations, but a lot are going to die. That’s what happens in war. Don’t pick a fight you can’t win.