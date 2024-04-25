Piers Morgan Interviews the Pro-Hamas Activist That Accosted Alec Baldwin. It's Totally Insane.

I’m not a fan of Piers Morgan on most issues. I’m a little disappointed he agreed with the concept of a free Palestine since we all know what it means, thanks to a growing chorus of antisemitic students that have gone off the rails over the past few months in the wake of the war in Gaza. We know these people are calling for the destruction of Israel and the murder of all the Jews in the Holy Land. Then again, maybe he was placating this woman to have something of a normal interview. It was decidedly not that at all.

Advertisement

I can’t believe that someone by the name of Crackhead Barney would get in a confrontation with anyone. https://t.co/PCnGJvrUQE — Fingers Malloy (@FingersMalloy) April 24, 2024

It was so unhinged I must think it was satire. Yet, the Left’s lurch toward madness over the past 10 years has put me in a position where I can no longer tell what satire is. The name might be a dead giveaway: “Crackhead Barney.” She’s the pro-Hamas activist who accosted Alec Baldwin in New York whilst the actor was trying to get a cup of coffee. Crackhead wanted the actor to say free Palestine and later claimed the former 30 Rock star attacked her. He did not. However, that didn’t stop her from grabbing a crutch, sling, and apparently a diaper to sell that particular narrative:

Piers Morgan interviews “Crackhead Barney” who accosted Alec Baldwin and told him to say “free Palestine”.pic.twitter.com/orsp4vnrXg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2024

This woman is insane:

This is the latest ambassador for the Free Palestine movement.🤡🇵🇸



‘Cracked Barney’ has just appeared on Piers Morgan to speak about the Free Palestine movement she is involved with and has become one of NYC’s most infamous Palestine activists.



🎥 @sav_says_ @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/Z2ajXQJBmv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2024

Woman who had altercation with Alec Baldwin after she demanded he say ‘Free Palestine’ claims to be injured after the incident- after Baldwin grabbed her phone from her hand.



‘Crackhead Barney’ posted a video on a crutch while shouting “Alec Baldwin…this is what you did to me.” pic.twitter.com/gxjHSKgzId — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2024

I’m not trying to shed any tears for Baldwin and his involuntary manslaughter legal drama, but this was unnecessary. Yet, Crackhead did accomplish one thing: we are talking about her. And if that was the goal, she succeeded, hijacking the Gaza War to get some airtime.

What the hell did I just watch?