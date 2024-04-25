Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping...
Piers Morgan Interviews the Pro-Hamas Activist That Accosted Alec Baldwin. It's Totally Insane.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 25, 2024 7:00 AM

I’m not a fan of Piers Morgan on most issues. I’m a little disappointed he agreed with the concept of a free Palestine since we all know what it means, thanks to a growing chorus of antisemitic students that have gone off the rails over the past few months in the wake of the war in Gaza. We know these people are calling for the destruction of Israel and the murder of all the Jews in the Holy Land. Then again, maybe he was placating this woman to have something of a normal interview. It was decidedly not that at all. 

It was so unhinged I must think it was satire. Yet, the Left’s lurch toward madness over the past 10 years has put me in a position where I can no longer tell what satire is. The name might be a dead giveaway: “Crackhead Barney.” She’s the pro-Hamas activist who accosted Alec Baldwin in New York whilst the actor was trying to get a cup of coffee. Crackhead wanted the actor to say free Palestine and later claimed the former 30 Rock star attacked her. He did not. However, that didn’t stop her from grabbing a crutch, sling, and apparently a diaper to sell that particular narrative:

This woman is insane:

I’m not trying to shed any tears for Baldwin and his involuntary manslaughter legal drama, but this was unnecessary. Yet, Crackhead did accomplish one thing: we are talking about her. And if that was the goal, she succeeded, hijacking the Gaza War to get some airtime. 

What the hell did I just watch?

Tags: ISRAEL

