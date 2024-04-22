Patriots Owner to Columbia University: Say Goodbye to My Money

I’m not a fan of the New England Patriots or any Boston-based team, but I do support this move by its owner, Robert Kraft, who is paying attention to the antisemitic and pro-terrorist shenanigans happening at Columbia University, his alma mater. The students are taking over, with the campus reverting to an old Ivy League tradition: hating Jewish people. As the faculty have now joined the students, Mr. Kraft said that he’s no longer going to donate to the school (via CBS News):

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he will no longer donate to Columbia University until the school protects Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/B0lriqsUzb

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated he will no longer be donating to Columbia University as pro-Palestinian protests continued for a sixth day at his alma mater's New York City campus.

Kraft issued a statement through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and its #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

"I am deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country," Kraft said. "I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."

[…]

More than 100 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began on or near campus. Protesters are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and want Columbia to divest from Israel. Some set up tent encampments on campus grounds.

Jewish students at Columbia tell CBS New York they are scared for their safety and that chants like "Resistance is glorious" coming from the protesters are antisemitic.

School president Minouche Shafik has announced a switch to remote learning as a way to "deescalate" the situation. Kraft said he hopes leadership at Columbia "will stand up to this hate by ending these protests immediately."