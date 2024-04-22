Pro-Hamas Activists March on NYPD HQ After Police Start Dismantling NYU's Pro-Hamas Encampment

In the words of fictional detective Alonso Harris, "Do you want to go to jail, or do you want to go home?” That’s pretty much the choice New York’s finest gave to the hordes of pro-Hamas supporters who gathered on the campus of New York University. Like their brethren at Columbia University, they established a terror camp (via NY Post):

New York University students are jumping on the anti-Israel tent camp bandwagon. The downtown Manhattan university has become the latest pricey college to see students set up encampments on campus as they protest Israel and the war in the Gaza Strip. The protesters made camp across NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan on Monday morning as they called on the school to divest from the Jewish state and push for an end to its campaign across the Palestinian enclave. The students were seen waving Palestinian flags on the streets and sidewalks, with others hanging up signs to “Honor the Martyrs of Palestine.”

Unlike Columbia, NYU let the police do their job and restore order. At least that’s what I hope:

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are clashing with police as officers arrest at least a dozen NYU faculty members and dismantle dozens of tents



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



New York university Currently, hundreds, possibly thousands, of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered… pic.twitter.com/47m6GW1Dg9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2024

Militarized NYPD are arresting dozens of pro-Palestine NYU protestors and perp walking them into police buses pic.twitter.com/VXFA5Y5fDo — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) April 23, 2024

The NYPD has moved in and started making arrested at NYU .

Staff and protesters were arrested.



Columbia should be next , and those who participated in hate speech should be charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/X4oWN4KLT9 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) April 23, 2024

FINALLY: NYPD restoring law and order to NYU by removing the vile Pro-Hamas encampment.



NEXT: National Guard extirpate antisemitism encampments at Columbia, Yale and MIT. pic.twitter.com/wO0t7Nxp3M — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 23, 2024

The police action has led to pro-Hamas activists marching on One Police Plaza, where they’re chanting “Flood 1PP.” That’s terrorist talk for 'attack:'

Palestine protesters are now marching downtown through New York City to 1 police plaza. Despite many brutal arrests of NYU students and faculty, protesters remain determine to support their cause. NYPD is following closely by, dozens of officers with batons and helmets. pic.twitter.com/fALWer2NOp — Luis.Documents🧢 (@mfsgottenshook) April 23, 2024

#BREAKING: Anti-Israel rioters in NYC are threatening to "Flood 1PP."



Flood = Hamas speak for attack (they called the October 7th Massacre “Al-Aqsa Flood”)



1PP = 1 Police Plaza, NYPD HQ.



pic.twitter.com/bu99lIUYYN — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 23, 2024

So, are these terrorist threats? They want to attack police officers. Also, I would hope the media would now see these pro-Hamas thugs are decidedly anti-peaceful regarding their demonstration here. Jewish students are fleeing and hiding for their safety. These clowns are now chanting about storming the NYPD headquarters. Does anyone in liberal America have a pulse on this because it's fairly obvious to everyone else that this is who the Democrats are.