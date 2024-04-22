The Left Gets Its Own Charlottesville
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Activists March on NYPD HQ After Police Start Dismantling NYU's Pro-Hamas Encampment

Matt Vespa
April 22, 2024 11:05 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

In the words of fictional detective Alonso Harris, "Do you want to go to jail, or do you want to go home?” That’s pretty much the choice New York’s finest gave to the hordes of pro-Hamas supporters who gathered on the campus of New York University. Like their brethren at Columbia University, they established a terror camp (via NY Post): 

New York University students are jumping on the anti-Israel tent camp bandwagon. 

The downtown Manhattan university has become the latest pricey college to see students set up encampments on campus as they protest Israel and the war in the Gaza Strip. 

The protesters made camp across NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan on Monday morning as they called on the school to divest from the Jewish state and push for an end to its campaign across the Palestinian enclave. 

The students were seen waving Palestinian flags on the streets and sidewalks, with others hanging up signs to “Honor the Martyrs of Palestine.” 

Unlike Columbia, NYU let the police do their job and restore order. At least that’s what I hope:

Here's What Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer Are Saying About Columbia University's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
The police action has led to pro-Hamas activists marching on One Police Plaza, where they’re chanting “Flood 1PP.” That’s terrorist talk for 'attack:'

So, are these terrorist threats? They want to attack police officers. Also, I would hope the media would now see these pro-Hamas thugs are decidedly anti-peaceful regarding their demonstration here. Jewish students are fleeing and hiding for their safety. These clowns are now chanting about storming the NYPD headquarters. Does anyone in liberal America have a pulse on this because it's fairly obvious to everyone else that this is who the Democrats are.

Tags: ISRAEL

