Here's What Happened When an Arab-Israeli Activist Attended a Pro-Hamas Rally in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 21, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

With pro-Hamas nonsense spreading like COVID, there was no doubt that Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad would be on the prowl, dispelling myths and terrorist propaganda that’s infested the minds of young people. Haddad is a one-man army that expertly dissects and obliterates falsehoods about Israel, especially the ones relating to the Jewish state practicing some form of apartheid with its Arab citizens. Haddad has pointed out how that narrative is a total myth. 

There is no separate transpiration system for Arab-Israelis; he can vote and be elected president, and it was an Arab-Israeli Supreme Court justice who jailed a former Israeli prime minister for corruption. That cannot happen under an apartheid system. 

He’s also not obnoxious when tearing down these narratives—Haddad is calm and collected. That’s not what happened at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City, where he was allegedly assaulted on Thursday. He captured footage of his April 18 assault (via Jerusalem Post): 

Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad was physically assaulted on Thursday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City. 

In the video that went online, Hadad is seen arguing with protesters and then being pushed and punched by a masked protester. With his lips bleeding, he ran towards the police officers who were standing nearby and pointed at the attacker. The police who were there arrested one of the protesters. 

The attacker is wanted for questioning. 

[…] 

The assault took place near Columbia University near Upper Manhattan, where Hadad arrived to give a lecture. Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were also arrested at the campus the same day.

StopAntisemitism posted the name of the alleged attacker. We’ll keep you updated, but we know what happens when leftists feel cornered or see resistance to their agenda items—they lash out.


