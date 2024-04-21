Here's What Happened When an Arab-Israeli Activist Attended a Pro-Hamas Rally in NYC

With pro-Hamas nonsense spreading like COVID, there was no doubt that Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad would be on the prowl, dispelling myths and terrorist propaganda that’s infested the minds of young people. Haddad is a one-man army that expertly dissects and obliterates falsehoods about Israel, especially the ones relating to the Jewish state practicing some form of apartheid with its Arab citizens. Haddad has pointed out how that narrative is a total myth.

I was asked in an interview what my answer is to those who claim that the “Jews conquered the Land of Israel from the hands of the Palestinians who were there before”….this is my answer! pic.twitter.com/T0AIHEukfw — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 16, 2023

Those who protest worldwide in favor of the Palestinians don't even know what they are protesting for...

This is what happened the last time I stood in front of them in the USA! pic.twitter.com/mGfigz6ZLl — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 17, 2023

There is no separate transpiration system for Arab-Israelis; he can vote and be elected president, and it was an Arab-Israeli Supreme Court justice who jailed a former Israeli prime minister for corruption. That cannot happen under an apartheid system.

If you want to understand how little the Palestinian ‘activists’ and sympathizers in the world know about the reality in Israel - spend 5 minutes watching what happened when I arrived at the University of Auckland to "register" for their Palestinian club... pic.twitter.com/WYpm9Lg8Dh — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 21, 2023

He’s also not obnoxious when tearing down these narratives—Haddad is calm and collected. That’s not what happened at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City, where he was allegedly assaulted on Thursday. He captured footage of his April 18 assault (via Jerusalem Post):

I was physically attacked by pro-terror protesters before my lecture at Columbia University. Instead of a lecture, I had to file a complaint with the police. They may have drawn blood but these cowards will never stop me. pic.twitter.com/X3G0zXSsVx — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) April 19, 2024

Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad was physically assaulted on Thursday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City. In the video that went online, Hadad is seen arguing with protesters and then being pushed and punched by a masked protester. With his lips bleeding, he ran towards the police officers who were standing nearby and pointed at the attacker. The police who were there arrested one of the protesters. The attacker is wanted for questioning. […] The assault took place near Columbia University near Upper Manhattan, where Hadad arrived to give a lecture. Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were also arrested at the campus the same day.

StopAntisemitism posted the name of the alleged attacker. We’ll keep you updated, but we know what happens when leftists feel cornered or see resistance to their agenda items—they lash out.

NYC - Israeli Arab peace activist Yoseph Haddad was assaulted (see video) by Essa Ejelat from Yonkers, a local barber.



Essa Ejelat has yet to be arrested by NYPD.



We stand with @YosephHaddad in the fight against this radical hatred! pic.twitter.com/E25PVsooJO — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 19, 2024



