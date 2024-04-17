Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss' Office

It wasn’t a massive uprising, but it did lead to police storming into the space and arresting all involved. Some Google employees in California and New York decided to stage an anti-Israel protest in their offices, demanding the tech company sever ties with the Jewish state. Their antics disrupted the workplace of the normal employees who were there to do their jobs. It’s not the first time a Google employee has voiced anti-Israel sentiments. That person was later fired. The same thing should happen to these clowns (via WaPo):

Several Google employees were arrested Tuesday evening at the company’s offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, Calif., after staging sit-ins to protest the tech giant’s work with the Israeli government, escalating the conflict inside tech companies over the war in Gaza and whether U.S. companies should sell their technology to Israel. Nine employees were arrested across both offices, according to Jane Chung, a spokesperson for the protesters. A video taken by one of the protesters and shared with The Washington Post shows New York Police Department officers walk into the Google office and calmly tell protesters that they will be arrested if they don’t leave. When the workers refuse, the police ask them to turn around and put their hands behind their backs. “Physically impeding other employees’ work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and we will investigate and take action,” said Bailey Tomson, a Google spokesperson. “These employees were put on administrative leave, and their access to our systems was cut. After refusing multiple requests to leave the premises, law enforcement was engaged to remove them to ensure office safety.” Protesters entered the offices in New York and California around 2 p.m. Eastern time, vowing to stay there until the company met their demand that Google pull out of a $1.2 billion contract it shares with Amazon to provide cloud services and data centers to the Israeli government. Other protesters rallied outside the company’s offices in New York, Sunnyvale and Seattle. […] In early March, Google fired a worker who stood up and protested during a speech by Google’s top executive in Israel at a conference in New York. Zelda Montes, a software engineer at Google-owned YouTube who was one of the workers participating in the sit-in, acknowledged in an interview before the protest that they may be fired, too.

The Gaza War has exposed the dark underbelly of the Democratic Party, one that’s hostile to Israel and Jewish people and oozing with antisemitism. College campuses have become a soft no-go zone for American Jews, who have been harassed, assaulted, and, in some cases, subjected to death threats from their peers. The younger echelons of the Democratic Party hate Israel, something that American Jews must grapple with in the upcoming elections.

It’s why Democrats have walked a politically schizophrenic line with Israel by bashing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while also saying their support for the Jewish state is ironclad in the aftermath of Iran’s ballistic missile barrage this past weekend. This issue isn’t a hard one, folks. You’re either with the terrorists or not. For the pro-Hamas caucus at Google, they’ve made their position clear. They should be fired, and this contract will remain.

So, what did this accomplish? If they had issues, find another job. It’s that simple.