The View's Top Race-Baiter Is Worried This Could Happen During the Trump Hush Money Trial

Of course, this tin foil hat nonsense would pop up on "The View." Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor and top race-baiter on the panel, is worried about the Trump hush money trial, which has already devolved into a circus. Hostin is concerned that a Trump supporter could slip onto the jury. Oh, the horror—over something entirely plausible and ordinary in our justice system. If this does happen, it’s not like it’s some fifth-column situation—often, this happens. Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters quipped this is why Hostin is a former prosecutor:

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin fears a Trump supporter will "sneak onto that jury."

She suggests the surefire way to get onto the jury is to say "I hate Trump."

She's not worried about a Trump hater sneaking onto the jury. pic.twitter.com/nHkXdyHKMV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 16, 2024

Quite a reveal https://t.co/lF2lOjRU7x — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) April 16, 2024

There really are no words for this segment. Social media pages were checked during this process, and one woman was celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 victory despite saying that she didn’t engage in any political activities or rallies that year. Judge Juan Merchan said he felt she was trustworthy enough despite objections from Trump’s lawyers. So, yes, Sunny, you can lie to get on this jury, but it’s not the way you think.

Talk about scrapping at the bottom of the barrel here: Trump supporters will sneak onto the jury.

Should we expect anything less from the woman who thinks the solar eclipse was caused by climate change:

The View's Sunny Hostin suggests solar eclipse was caused by climate change 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mUuMnX32Ol — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 8, 2024

