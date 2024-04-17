Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss'...
Tipsheet

The View's Top Race-Baiter Is Worried This Could Happen During the Trump Hush Money Trial

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 17, 2024 6:00 AM
Screenshot via ABC's "The View

Of course, this tin foil hat nonsense would pop up on "The View." Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor and top race-baiter on the panel, is worried about the Trump hush money trial, which has already devolved into a circus. Hostin is concerned that a Trump supporter could slip onto the jury. Oh, the horror—over something entirely plausible and ordinary in our justice system. If this does happen, it’s not like it’s some fifth-column situation—often, this happens. Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters quipped this is why Hostin is a former prosecutor:

There really are no words for this segment. Social media pages were checked during this process, and one woman was celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 victory despite saying that she didn’t engage in any political activities or rallies that year. Judge Juan Merchan said he felt she was trustworthy enough despite objections from Trump’s lawyers. So, yes, Sunny, you can lie to get on this jury, but it’s not the way you think.

 Talk about scrapping at the bottom of the barrel here: Trump supporters will sneak onto the jury.

Should we expect anything less from the woman who thinks the solar eclipse was caused by climate change:

Is it too early to start drinking? 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

