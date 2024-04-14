Israel Successfully Fends Off Massive Iranian Assault

Iran made good on its threat to attack Israel. Tehran promised retaliatory strikes after Israeli forces killed two top generals in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops in Syria. Over a hundred drones were launched to attack Israel, along with a cruise and ballistic missile barrage. Virtually all were shot down by the Israeli Air Force, anti-aircraft batteries, and the Iron Dome system. American and British forces also intercepted Iranian drones.

An aerial attack lasted hours, with shelter-in-place orders issued. In all, all the drones and cruise missiles were shot down, with 103 out of 110 ballistic missiles blasted out of the sky as well. Seven ballistic missiles managed to strike Israeli soil.

Of the 331 missiles and drones launched by Iran at Israel:



- 185 out of 185 Kamikaze Drones were shot down



- 103 out of 110 Ballistic Missiles were shot down



- 36 out of 36 Cruise Missiles were shot down



- 7 Ballistic Missile impacts have been recorded on Israeli territory — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024

Watch the F-35I Adir fighter jets return to Nevatim Airbase after successfully protecting Israel’s airspace: pic.twitter.com/ap5gPLphPD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 14, 2024

Crazy Footage from tonight showing what appears to be an Exo-Atmospheric Interception, an Interception which occurs Outside the Earth’s Atmosphere, of an Iranian Ballistic Missile over Israel; the Intercept was likely conducted by the Israeli “Arrow 3” Hypersonic Surface-to-Air… pic.twitter.com/yzjW7rtThK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2024

Israel’s war cabinet approved military action against the Iranian strikes. We’ll see what comes of that in the coming hours or days.