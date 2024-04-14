Biden Probably Knew an Iranian Attack Would Happen, But Went on Vacation Anyway
Tipsheet

Israel Successfully Fends Off Massive Iranian Assault

Matt Vespa
April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File

Iran made good on its threat to attack Israel. Tehran promised retaliatory strikes after Israeli forces killed two top generals in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops in Syria. Over a hundred drones were launched to attack Israel, along with a cruise and ballistic missile barrage. Virtually all were shot down by the Israeli Air Force, anti-aircraft batteries, and the Iron Dome system. American and British forces also intercepted Iranian drones.

 An aerial attack lasted hours, with shelter-in-place orders issued. In all, all the drones and cruise missiles were shot down, with 103 out of 110 ballistic missiles blasted out of the sky as well. Seven ballistic missiles managed to strike Israeli soil. 

Israel’s war cabinet approved military action against the Iranian strikes. We’ll see what comes of that in the coming hours or days.

