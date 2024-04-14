Israel Successfully Fends Off Massive Iranian Assault
Tipsheet

Biden Probably Knew an Iranian Attack Would Happen, But Went on Vacation Anyway

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 14, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Israel endured an unprecedented attack from Iran, and Joe Biden was on vacation. Yes, this isn’t the first time Iran and Israel have duked it out, though their shadow war was always fought through their proxies. Yesterday, Iran launched a massive aerial attack, which included kamikaze drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles at Israel from their soil. Over 300 such vehicles were launched, but only seven ballistic missiles struck within Israeli territory. 

Joe Biden reportedly knew something would happen this weekend but went on vacation anyway. Did he genuinely think his “don’t” reply when asked by the press regarding Iran’s intentions scared them? No one is afraid of a weak, old, stupid old man. If Trump did this, there would be a circus. 

The president knew a massive attack was in the works against our only ally in the Middle East, and he decided to go to the beach. Sure, Biden returned Saturday, but we’re back to these silly games from a most unserious administration. When Kabul fell in August 2021, Biden, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were all on vacation. They, too, had to have read intelligence that the then-Afghan national government forces were on the verge of defeat. 

Biden later shambolically left Afghanistan, which he called a quagmire, but not before 13 American troops were killed in a suicide bombing. Months later, the US tumbled into an actual quagmire in Ukraine, where Biden recklessly called for regime change in Moscow. 

An unprecedented attack is about to happen against one of our allies, and this guy goes to the beach. Is it arrogance? Is it stupidity? Is it senility? Or is it a combination of all three? 

We are adrift, and Biden’s weakness in foreign affairs has never been more exposed. It’s sad. The man thinks he’s hot stuff when we laugh at him. Biden is aloof, half-brain dead, and the epitome of political mediocrity. He’s a minor-league player who thinks he can close games like Mariano Rivera.

