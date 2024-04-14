Biden Probably Knew an Iranian Attack Would Happen, But Went on Vacation Anyway

Israel endured an unprecedented attack from Iran, and Joe Biden was on vacation. Yes, this isn’t the first time Iran and Israel have duked it out, though their shadow war was always fought through their proxies. Yesterday, Iran launched a massive aerial attack, which included kamikaze drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles at Israel from their soil. Over 300 such vehicles were launched, but only seven ballistic missiles struck within Israeli territory.

2022 Biden to Putin - "Don't. Don't. Don't."



2023 Biden to Iran - "Don't. Don't. Don't. Don't." pic.twitter.com/maYllKwOtw — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2024

It appears “don’t” is not a great foreign policy strategy. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 13, 2024

Joe Biden reportedly knew something would happen this weekend but went on vacation anyway. Did he genuinely think his “don’t” reply when asked by the press regarding Iran’s intentions scared them? No one is afraid of a weak, old, stupid old man. If Trump did this, there would be a circus.

Israeli Media is reporting that U.S. and Israeli Intelligence received Information from Sources on how Significant and Large-Scale the Iranian Retaliatory Attack would be roughly 24 Hours before it began, allowing Israel and Allies to make moves to Directly Counter the Attack. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 14, 2024

Any commander-in-chief remotely serious about his job would've never left the White House knowing what he knew in terms of imminent attack on Israel by Iran. What a complete utter embarrassment. https://t.co/l4jzSnygnh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 13, 2024

The president knew a massive attack was in the works against our only ally in the Middle East, and he decided to go to the beach. Sure, Biden returned Saturday, but we’re back to these silly games from a most unserious administration. When Kabul fell in August 2021, Biden, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were all on vacation. They, too, had to have read intelligence that the then-Afghan national government forces were on the verge of defeat.

Biden later shambolically left Afghanistan, which he called a quagmire, but not before 13 American troops were killed in a suicide bombing. Months later, the US tumbled into an actual quagmire in Ukraine, where Biden recklessly called for regime change in Moscow.

An unprecedented attack is about to happen against one of our allies, and this guy goes to the beach. Is it arrogance? Is it stupidity? Is it senility? Or is it a combination of all three?

We are adrift, and Biden’s weakness in foreign affairs has never been more exposed. It’s sad. The man thinks he’s hot stuff when we laugh at him. Biden is aloof, half-brain dead, and the epitome of political mediocrity. He’s a minor-league player who thinks he can close games like Mariano Rivera.

I voted for Biden in 2020.



His foreign policy, led by Antony Blinken, has been nothing short of an absolute disaster. Major conflicts in every corner of the globe, a new crisis every few months, and our relationship with almost every other world power has gotten worse.



This… — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 13, 2024



