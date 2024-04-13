Bill Maher Had the Perfect Sentence to Sum Up His Politics Nowadays
Iran Has Begun Its Attack on Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 13, 2024 4:06 PM
We have reports that Iran has begun its attack on Israel. The Jewish state has been on high alert for days, bracing for retaliatory strikes from Iran after Israeli forces killed two Iranian generals from the Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria earlier this month. Dozens of drones have reportedly been launched. It will take several hours to reach Israeli airspace, and their targets are unknown (via NY Post): 

Iran has launched an attack against Israel using dozens of drones, according to a report. 

“BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me,” Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X. 

In response, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced restrictions on civilian activities. 

The Times of Israel reports the guidelines prohibit educational activities and bans gatherings over 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, President Biden went on vacation, probably knowing something of this nature could happen this weekend. He’s now returning to the White House.

Israel has vowed a proportional retaliatory strike on Iranian soil should Tehran carry out a strike from their homeland. We're in real danger of a regional war breaking out. We'll see in a few hours, but this will be the first time Iran has attacked Israel from their soil. 

Today, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps also seized a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says has Israeli ties. Things are heating up in the Middle East, and we have a president who's oblivious to everything. Did Biden think his "don't" warning regarding an Iranian strike would strike fear in Tehran?

White House National Security spokesperson Adrienne Watson released this statement:

Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.

***

UPDATE: Hundreds of drones have been launched.

UPDATE II: Cruise missiles have now been launched.


