We have reports that Iran has begun its attack on Israel. The Jewish state has been on high alert for days, bracing for retaliatory strikes from Iran after Israeli forces killed two Iranian generals from the Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria earlier this month. Dozens of drones have reportedly been launched. It will take several hours to reach Israeli airspace, and their targets are unknown (via NY Post):

BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

Israel's government plane is in the air pic.twitter.com/LtVJ2bK8tK — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

White House National Security spox Adrienne Watson says Iran's "airborne attack" against Israel has begun and will likely "unfold over a number of hours."



"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the… — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 13, 2024

BREAKING: There are reports that Iran has launched drones in the direction of Israel. pic.twitter.com/nftqjWsFsA — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 13, 2024

IDF CONFIRMS: Iran has launched UAVs from its territory towards Israel.



The drones will take hours to get to Israel

If they will enter Israeli airspace, alerts will be sounded. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 13, 2024

Iran has launched an attack against Israel using dozens of drones, according to a report. “BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me,” Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X. In response, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced restrictions on civilian activities. The Times of Israel reports the guidelines prohibit educational activities and bans gatherings over 1,000 people.

Initial Reports by U.S. and Israeli Officials of Dozens of Iranian Drones being Airborne heading towards Israel. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 13, 2024

Iraqi Airspace has also now been Closed to Commercial Flights. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 13, 2024

The Meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv has begun. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile, President Biden went on vacation, probably knowing something of this nature could happen this weekend. He’s now returning to the White House.

Biden's on way to airport on 695 as he heads to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/bqRfs41Ica — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 12, 2024

"Biden decided to cut short his vacation & return to the White House on Saturday for consultations ahead of a possible Iranian attack against Israel... signaling that the WH thinks the Iranian attack could be imminent & take place w/in hours." @BarakRavid https://t.co/PCL4aS8MxC — Shalom Lipner (@ShalomLipner) April 13, 2024

Israel has vowed a proportional retaliatory strike on Iranian soil should Tehran carry out a strike from their homeland. We're in real danger of a regional war breaking out. We'll see in a few hours, but this will be the first time Iran has attacked Israel from their soil.

Today, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps also seized a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says has Israeli ties. Things are heating up in the Middle East, and we have a president who's oblivious to everything. Did Biden think his "don't" warning regarding an Iranian strike would strike fear in Tehran?

White House National Security spokesperson Adrienne Watson released this statement:

Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.

***

UPDATE: Hundreds of drones have been launched.

🚨🚨🚨A senior Israeli official told me the Iranian attack includes "hundreds of attack drones" https://t.co/sn3OEwnQTU — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

UPDATE II: Cruise missiles have now been launched.

#BREAKING Iran has launched a second wave of drones and fired cruise missiles which will take about two hours to reach Israeli territory. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 13, 2024



