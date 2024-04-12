NPR Tries to Make This Woman a Martyr for Tearing Down Israeli Hostage...
Two-Thirds of Colleges Force DEI Nonsense Down Their Students' Throats to Graduate
Is This the Clearest Example of Trump Breaking the Minds of Liberals in...
DEI Cronyism and Woke Grifters
Outlets Push a Police Shooting Narrative
Trump, Abortion and the 2024 Election
Stefanik Blasts Harvard in Letter to Leadership Over 'Disgusting' Protection of Students '...
'Public' Radio Isn't Dedicated to the Masses
Joe Biden Is Now Chasing the 'Death to America' Voter
The Kamala Factor: Why We Want Biden ‘til January 20th
You Won't Believe What a Federal DEI Office Sent Agency-Wide
What to Make of the Federal Court Ruling on Arizona’s Proof of Citizenship...
The New Racists Detest 'Color-Blindness'
Polling Is Not Leadership
Tipsheet

And Just Like That, Speaker Johnson's FISA Flip-Flop Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 12, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 

It’s another case of the good, the bad, and the ugly on Capitol Hill, the fallout of which will put another dent in the House Republican majority concerning their inability to trip over themselves. Speaker Mike Johnson let us down. In this fight, however, I’m willing to take the sting of the bad press because FISA needs to be overhauled. 

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the procedural vote for FISA’s re-authorization got torpedoed by House conservatives. On paper, yes, it’s a blow to the Republican majority. Still, one of Johnson’s own doing—the House Speaker also opposed this reauthorization earlier (via Associated Press):

A bill that would reauthorize a crucial national security surveillance program was blocked Wednesday by a conservative revolt, pushing the prospects of final passage into uncertainty amid a looming deadline. The legislative impasse follows an edict earlier in the day from former President Donald Trump to “kill” the measure. 

The breakdown comes months after a similar process to reform and reauthorize the surveillance program fell apart before it even reached the House floor. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called the program “critically important” but has struggled to find a path forward on the issue, which has been plagued by partisan bickering for years. The procedural vote to bring up the bill Wednesday failed 193-228, with nearly 20 Republicans voting no. 

It marks the latest blow to Johnson’s leadership as he faces being ousted from his job in the same stunning fashion as his predecessor. Hours before the vote, the Republican leader made a final push urging for passage, saying Congress must “address these abuses” without cutting off the surveillance program entirely. 

Recommended

You Won't Believe What a Federal DEI Office Sent Agency-Wide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

These spy warrants, which have been abused and weaponized by the FBI to go after the enemies of the Democratic Party, were lambasted by Mike Johnson in the past. Why did he change course? Well, the FBI sat him down for a classified briefing, and like magic, he changed his mind. Talk about ‘the swamp’ in action here:

Johnson is facing a motion by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), where, like Kevin McCarthy, he would have the speaker’s gavel wrested from him. But do we have a better person to lead House Republicans? Johnson has disappointed, like most politicians, but while the motion to vacate is probably warranted, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel if we pull the trigger this time. I also think there’s a risk of Hakeem Jeffries becoming speaker. It’s bad all around.

Advertisement
Tags: FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe What a Federal DEI Office Sent Agency-Wide Mia Cathell
Is This the Clearest Example of Trump Breaking the Minds of Liberals in Our Newsrooms? Matt Vespa
NPR Tries to Make This Woman a Martyr for Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Posters. It Fails Miserably. Matt Vespa
DEI Cronyism and Woke Grifters Victor Davis Hanson
Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She Demanded Others Do to Trump Officials Rebecca Downs
Time to Rethink Your Never Trumpism Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Won't Believe What a Federal DEI Office Sent Agency-Wide Mia Cathell
Advertisement