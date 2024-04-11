Is This the Clearest Example of Trump Breaking the Minds of Liberals in Our Newsrooms?

We all know Donald Trump has riddled liberal newsrooms. From the days-long obsession about locker room talk during the 2016 election to whether he overfed the koi fish in Japan (he did not), the media seems ready to pounce and attack anything the former president does, even true things. Trump wasn’t lying when he called Haiti a “s**t hole country.” It is, with gangs overrunning the country. There are dead bodies all over Port-au-Prince in the country that the liberal media tried to prop up as the gem of the Caribbean. But this error in The Los Angeles Times was especially heinous since Donald Trump has nothing to do with OJ Simpson.

I mean... there's no shot this wasn't intentional. https://t.co/PepfeIMIht — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 11, 2024

The late NFL star who was made infamous by the murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, passed away at 76 today from cancer. In the publication’s article about Mr. Simpson, somehow, Trump got mixed up in the copy (via Newsweek):

The Los Angeles Times mistakenly reported that former President Donald Trump served O.J. Simpson's prison sentence in his obituary on Thursday. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Simpson's family said the 76-year-old died surrounded by his children and grandchildren. […] "Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in 9 years. He didn't go far, moving into 5,000-square-foot home in Vegas, with a Bentley in the driveway," the obituary read. The mistake was reprinted in other publications that picked up the Times' obituary, including The Loveland Reporter-Herald and The Boston Herald. Reprints were used to confirm the authenticity of the error. […] "An earlier version of this obituary incorrectly contained a typographical error that used the wrong name when describing Simpson leaving Lovelock Correctional Center. The error has been corrected," the correction read.

Liberal America wants Trump to be either dead or in jail so bad that whoever drafted this blended both fantasies together.

I agree with Joe Concah: there’s no explanation other than this was intentional.