Here's the Part of Trump's Chick-fil-A Visit That Will Drive Liberals Crazy

It’s vintage Trump. It’s almost as good as the former president’s stop at Geno’s in Philly in 2016, where he asked who wanted a cheesesteak.

“Who wants one…you want…who wants.”

Milkshakes for everyone at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia

In Atlanta, Trump stopped by a Chick-fil-A where he ordered 30 milkshakes and some chicken, and he picked up the tab for the rest of the customers at this establishment. The former president asked if business was good to an elated Chick-fil-A staff. While this is entertaining, did you catch Trump’s interaction with patrons, most of them black? It’s something that could make liberals’ minds explode:

"I don't care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!"

“I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!” shouted a woman before Trump hugged her.

The former president is garnering some healthy support from black communities, which irritated liberal media outlets. Trump doesn’t need to win this group—he won’t. But a healthy double-digit showing could cost Democrats a lot come November. We can debate whether this is real or a mirage.

What isn’t up for debate is that Biden is bleeding with young voters, especially young black voters, something that Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who arguably saved Biden’s 2020 campaign, discovered this year, much to his annoyance. These folks don’t care about student loan debt, which Biden uses to mobilize support. It’s all about Gaza (via Fox News):

President Biden is losing support from young Black voters who helped spur his 2020 victory primarily because of his administration's support for Israel in the war in Gaza, a new report says. CNN's Rene Marsh spoke with four Black voters in Georgia who were registered Democrats and supported Biden in the last election but said they wouldn't be voting for him — or former President Trump — this November, because of their strong disagreement over the U.S. approach to the war. Three of the voters said they would be choosing an independent or third-party candidate this time. Another voter admitted that if the election were held tomorrow, she wouldn't vote at all. […] A Fox News poll from February found Trump leads Biden in the Peach State. Just over half of voters, 51%, say they would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch, while 43% say they’d go for Biden. That puts Trump ahead by 8 points, outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. Biden's support among Black voters has dropped roughly 30 points since 2020, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January. The poll found Biden's support among Black voters fell to 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden has a considerable task in shoring up base support because it’s a shambles. Support among Black and Hispanic voter groups has dropped to their lowest levels in years for Democrats. That's on top of the Muslim American voter rebellion that's brewing in the Rust Belt.