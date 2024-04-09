Why Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Was Fired Up About Caitlin Clark

Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched...
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 09, 2024 6:00 AM
Again, I don’t watch women’s basketball, but I watch the highlights sometimes. We all see the box scores, too. There is no doubt that Caitlin Clark is one of the greats. Now, when people think she could compete with the men in the NBA, everyone should take the off-ramp. That’s not true, but that doesn’t detract from what she’s contributed to the game. Whether you agree or not, people got excited for women’s basketball because of Clark, LSU’s Angel Reese, South Carolina’s squad, and their coach, Dawn Staley. Staley is also a Hall of Fame player. But the lead-up to the championship game between Iowa and South Carolina was ridiculous, with scores of past women’s players pulling out the daggers for Clark. 

It got so bad that Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy went on a 3-plus-minute tirade on X. Portnoy wanted Clark’s predecessors to give the Iowa star “her flowers.” From Diana Taurasi to Breanna Stewart, all were slamming Clark. Portnoy’s remarks were simple: no one watched women’s basketball when these two were playing, and now that some attention is being offered, thanks in part to Clark and others, the ladies of old are trashing her.

"Jealously is a stinky cologne.  Pass it along to all the Caitlin Clark haters," wrote Portnoy. 

It's not unusual. Women-hating-women is a well-known characteristic among females in any industry. There will always be ‘mean girls’ in the workplace, whether on the court, field, or corporate America. So, while feminists fight against the patriarchy, given off this veneer of a united sisterhood, the fact is that ladies will shank other ladies to make it to the top or protect what’s theirs. Numerous studies have peered into the toxic environment that females create at work. In many cases, women don’t like seeing other women succeed out of fear of being replaced or something. It’s a tad irrational, but things often get nasty. 

The nice part is that after the game, where South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75, capping off the perfect season, Staley used her time on the stage to congratulate Clark and all she’s done for women’s basketball. It was a classy moment.

