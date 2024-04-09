Here's How Many Democrats Are 'Uncommitted' on Biden

College towns are key to Democrats, especially Biden. As we noted yesterday, these bastions of hard-core liberal voters are no longer shoo-ins for the Democratic Party. Gone are the days of Obama. It’s now the Biden epoch, and young voters are decidedly unenthusiastic about the octogenarian who can’t remember when his son died. But the main issue is the war in Gaza, which has led to legions of Democrats’ far-left flak coming out of the antisemitic and pro-Hamas woodwork.

Advertisement

College campuses are now the primary hubs for disseminating Hamas’ propaganda. Obama energized young voters and could count on them to deliver in his elections. Biden doesn’t have that knack to animate these voters, who view the president as a party to genocide. That’s not happening in Gaza, but it’s the primary war cry that’s led to over 500,000 Democrats voting “uncommitted” in this year’s primaries. The Democrats already have their nominee. The Democratic Party primary process should be without drama, but over two dozen of these pro-Hamas clowns now have delegates for the national convention this year (via The Nation):

The “uncommitted” campaign didn’t even exist at the start of the 2024 primary season. But now, more than 500,000 Americans in states across the country have cast Democratic primary votes for “Uncommitted,” “Uninstructed,” and “No Preference” ballot options to send President Biden a message about the urgent need to end the killing in Gaza. What started with the “Listen to Michigan” campaign, which shocked Democratic insiders by securing more than 100,000 votes for the “uncommitted” option on that state’s February 17 primary ballot, has grown into a national phenomenon that has won at least 25 delegates and continues to organize in late-primary and caucus states. With the results from this week’s primaries, the total vote for uncommitted options on state ballots now stands at 530,502. The campaign has won enough votes to secure Democratic National Convention delegates from Minnesota (14), Hawaii (7), Michigan (2), and, according to local news reports, Washington (2). And notable levels of support for the effort in must-win battleground states such as Wisconsin signal that the president’s campaign cannot neglect the fact that a substantial portion of the base that must be mobilized this fall is crying out for the United States to back an immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza… […] The UW campus has been a vital base of strength for Democrats in recent presidential elections in Wisconsin, a state where Biden beat Republican Donald Trump in 2020 by barely 20,000 votes. That’s one of the reasons political observers noted that, in a key campus precinct, support for the “uninstructed delegation” option hit 48 percent, tying Biden’s total. The headline from The Daily Cardinal, a campus newspaper, told the story: “In warning for Biden, UW-Madison area wards vote uninstructed at nearly 4x statewide rate.” Across Wisconsin, the “uninstructed delegation” option won 48,162 votes—8.3 percent of the total—which is more than double Biden’s 2020 margin of victory. In Dane County (Madison), the Democratic heartland that is absolutely essential to the party’s November prospects, almost 15 percent of voters cast “uninstructed” ballots, and many precincts in Madison registered support in excess of 30 percent. In the state’s most populous county, Milwaukee, 12.2 percent of voters backed the “uninstructed” option. The movement also secured strong votes in some rural regions. For instance, in the small western Wisconsin city of Viroqua (population 4,450), “uninstructed” won almost 22 percent of the vote. […] In Connecticut, 7,647 voters backed an “uncommitted” option on their state ballot, for 11.6 percent of the Democratic primary total…Voters in Tuesday’s New York Democratic primary didn’t have an “uncommitted” option, so they were urged to leave their ballots blank instead… the “Leave It Blank” campaign could win as much as 12 percent of the vote…And in Rhode Island, 14.5 percent of Democratic primary voters cast “uncommitted” ballots Tuesday, with the option gaining almost 30 percent of the vote in Providence.

In a year where voter turnout from the party base will be the deciding factor, that’s a lot of dead canaries in the coal mine for Democrats. Trump and Biden are unpopular. I think Trump’s numbers are slightly better than the media is peddling. Still, regardless, it will come down to the most feverish liberal and conservative voters in the country churning out to decide the next president. With Biden’s support crumbling among young voters, blacks, Hispanics, and now Muslim Americans, the only thing keeping the president politically alive is single, college-educated women. It’s why abortion is going to be heavily blasted this cycle—Trump is trying to get ahead of it this week.

We’ll see if that’s enough to hold the line amid the rest of the former Obama coalition souring on Mr. Biden. We did think that Americans’ wallets getting torched would usher a red wave in 2022. That presumption wasn’t correct.

Yet, this pro-Hamas faction will need to get an audience with Biden at some point because their numbers appear to be growing. It’s also an alarming trend that we have this many people who are blind to Hamas’ evil, but these are left-wingers; being wrong is sort of their thing. Biden might be dumb about foreign policy, but he’s not so far gone as to abandon Israel and cut off arms shipments. He will grant these activists his ear, say that he listened to them, and then proceed in maintaining support for Israel, which will only infuriate these folks more, possibly pushing Arab communities in the Rust Belt to stay home.

Advertisement

And Lord knows what shenanigans they’ll pull at the convention—all of this with a man who is dementia-ridden and devoid of a shred of political skill to navigate these treacherous waters. Biden was never meant to be president. His past two failed runs proved that. We’re about to see how his coalition-building skills are also laughably weak.