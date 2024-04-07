The Rock Explains Why He Can't Endorse Biden Again

No, this doesn’t mean Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a hardcore Republican, but it does show that even those who aren’t plugged in on the political scene know that Joe Biden isn’t up for the job. Johnson did endorse the president in 2020. After four years of being adrift, saddled with high inflation, a torpid economy, and all-around chaos—the action star isn’t endorsing Biden again. He admitted that he wasn’t happy with the state of the country. Mr. Johnson also said he won’t be making the mistake of making an endorsement for any candidate this cycle (via Fox News):

Johnson, who identifies as an Independent, made his first endorsement of a political candidate during the 2020 election, backing President Biden. […] "Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer's no. Do I believe we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better," he began. "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said. However, he regretted the division caused by wading into politics and said he would not be publicly endorsing a candidate this time around. "Am I going to do that again this year? That answer's no. I'm not going to do that," …Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me." "The takeaway after that months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of, division in our country.’ So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement," he said.

Ironically, his non-endorsement announcement infuriated the women of The View, but if that’s who’s going to be hollering about this, it’s no big deal:

The View's far-left studio audience boos/jeers Dwayne Johnson for saying that he's not going to endorse Biden this year.

Joy Behar says no one should listen to him because he spoke to Fox News.

With ZERO self-awareness, she asks if people should listen to celebrity endorsements. pic.twitter.com/EqnwBaXQcc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 5, 2024

It's amazing this ABC News show can be this dumb and this toxic simultaneously, but here we are: https://t.co/Deg29zMijl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 5, 2024

I feel that more independent and even liberal-leaning voters feel the same about Biden. Crime and illegal immigration are becoming top concerns for voters, and this administration and the Democratic Party seemed incapable of understanding that a) people who crossed into the country illegally should be deported and b) when you break the law, you go to jail.