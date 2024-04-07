John Fetterman Latest Remarks on Squatters Rights and Crime Won't Please Leftists

I didn’t have much hope that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) would be a good senator; he’s a Democrat. Truth be told, it would seem miraculous if he could finish one term. The man suffered a near-fatal stroke during the 2022 election, and the impact on his cognitive abilities was profound on the stump. He was hospitalized shortly after his swearing-in, but since that stay—Mr. Fetterman has been a pleasant surprise. That’s not to say I’d ever vote for him, but he’s a Democrat who is pro-Israel, anti-woke and finds his party’s position on public safety to be a disgrace.

Advertisement

Once again, Mr. Fetterman reminds us that he’s not with the woke faction of the Democratic Party base and offers a warning that Pennsylvania won’t be an easy win for Joe Biden and his party during this election season. Fetterman sat down with the New York Post to expound further on the social insanity gripping the nation:

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman ripped the idea of “squatter’s rights” during an exclusive interview with The Post this week. “Squatters have no rights,” Fetterman said, adding that the issue was one he often dealt with when he was mayor of working-class Braddock, Pa. “How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?” “I am not woke,” he warned. […] “It’s wild, that if you go away on a long trip, for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home and suddenly they have rights,” he sad. “This is crazy. Like if somebody stole your car, and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?” […] Fetterman also tore into soft-on-crimes policies that critics said contributed to the fatal shooting of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller. “I have gone to police funerals,” Fetterman said. “If this individual is convicted, then he should spend the rest of his life and in prison, and never have an opportunity to get out.”

Does Fetterman believe in second chances? Yes, but the man who murdered Officer Diller has 21 priors. Fetterman was feared to have suffered irreparable brain damage since he didn’t give himself enough time to recover from his stroke two years ago. Frankly, there were times when Joe Biden seemed more cogent—that’s no longer true. Fetterman will never have my vote, but he’s not an insane liberal. Granted, that distinction doesn't earn him a gold star either. He infuriates his own side more now, like when pro-Hamas activists besieged his home, and he responded by going up on his roof holding an Israeli flag.