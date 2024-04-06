Watch Charles Barkley Go Off About Crime and Illegal Immigration

Does Biden Have a Looming Showdown With Senate Democrats Over Israel Aid?
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 06, 2024 1:30 PM
Things are bad when sports journalists and former professional athletes find ways to talk more sensibly about the country's top issues today than our leaders. Okay, I admit—the bar isn’t that high. But while Charles Barkley is a hall-of-fame NBA player, he’s seldom the voice of reason in a political debate. Also, Barkley doesn’t want to be a commentator on social issues, though he hasn’t shied away from it. He has a show with Gayle King on CNN. Put it this way: he’s more open about some political issues, but he will never be selected to moderate a presidential debate, nor would he want to. 

Still, Barkley and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tore into woke culture, the lack of law and order, and the out-of-control illegal immigration on the latter’s show this week. 

“First of all, the border is a joke. The border is a joke. They have these migrants bussed up to New York. They have them on camera kicking and beating cops,” said Barkley. Mr. Smith followed by adding, “With woke culture, you have folks on the left endorsing a more lenient legal system.  And obviously, folks on the right going crazy about it, calling for law and order. Who do you side with, considering our iniquitous history? What's going on today?” 

Smith added who do you vote for if it’s Biden or Trump.

Barkley didn’t endorse any candidate but added that we need law and order back, to which Smith agreed. The ESPN host of First Take also ripped New York City for handing out $50 million in pre-paid credit cards to illegals. 

“That's ridiculous. I mean, come on, man,” added Barkley. 

Smith went on to add that he grew up on welfare, and generations of poor blacks and Latinos grew up on the streets and never got a handout like that.

"It's just not right, and it's just not fair,” said Barkley. 

Democrats, are you paying attention?

