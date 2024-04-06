A New Jersey Senate Candidate's Tweet About Yesterday's Earthquake Is Mind-Boggling

I don’t think Christina Khalil has much chance to become the next U.S. Senator from New Jersey, which probably explains why she can post these insane tweets. Suppose she isn’t talking about the Gaza War, where she peddles Code Pink talking points and false allegations of genocide in the region.

Yesterday, Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, was the epicenter for a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest to hit the Tri-State area since 1884. The event occurred a little after 10 AM. The aftershock struck around 6 PM around Peapack-Gladstone. We’ve all moved on from this event, which caused minor disruptions to the daily lives of those in the area, though it probably freaked out many people. There were no reports of significant damage or casualties, but Khalil did manage to thread some global warming, the other issue that’s near and dear to Green Party members.

Yeah, she thought this quake was yet another sign that we needed to get serious about climate change:

this woman is running for senate pic.twitter.com/JK4ApNDW9T — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 5, 2024

Why would anyone elect you? pic.twitter.com/6beEqAdLpd — Javon Evans (@javonevansx) April 6, 2024

And then, it looks like she re-posted about the quake but left the climate change nonsense off.

I still can't believe I experienced my first earthquake yesterday.



My entire life in NJ, I have never experienced anything like this. — Christina Amira Khalil (@Christina4NJ) April 6, 2024

Gonna have a call with my Babylon Bee writers to figure out how we failed to come up with "the earthquake was caused by climate change" before the libs did https://t.co/oxeQpVjZAQ — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 6, 2024

There’s nothing to say except to grab a drink and be entertained. As you can see, community notes cleared it up. There’s no consequence here, either. Ms. Khalil can say whatever she wants, common with these third-party types. The flip side of these campaigns is that since they won’t win, they’re given carte blanche to do whatever they want.