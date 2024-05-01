Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment
KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope...
Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect
Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's How Trump Is Performing in These Battleground States
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds
Trump Campaign Wanted Earlier Debates, but Commission Is Sticking to Original Schedule
One State Will Require Students to Watch Pro-Life Prenatal Development Videos in Schools
Fani Willis Challenger Debates Empty Podium After DA Skips Face-Off
Washington’s Troops, Today’s Protesters
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protes...
Trump Just Got More Good Polling News, but What About Key Senate Races?
Tulsi Gabbard Takes on Today’s Real Racists in Explosive ‘For Love of Country’...
Tipsheet

The Perfect Symbol to Describe the Pro-Hamas Crowd Was Discovered at USC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 01, 2024 4:05 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was only a matter of time before someone drew this symbol during the pro-Hamas mayhem that’s engulfed America’s college campuses. It’s also one that perfectly describes the aims of the pro-terrorist horde that’s been calling for the death of Jews and the destruction of Israel. Could you take a guess? If you thought that a swastika was found on the campus of the University of Southern California, you’d be correct (via CBS News): 

Advertisement

The president of the University of Southern California denounced the actions of vandals who drew a Swastika at the school's campus. 

"I've been made aware of a swastika drawn on our campus," President Carol Folt wrote. "I condemn any antisemitic symbols or any form of hate speech against anyone." 

Folt said staff has already removed the symbol which was drawn on a fence post. 

"Clearly it was drawn there just to incite even more anger at a time that is so painful for our community," Folt wrote.

Folt said the university will launch an investigation into the graffiti. 

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Some think that these protests aren’t seated in antisemitism but anti-war and anti-Netanyahu sentiments. I don’t know what drugs they’re smoking, but they need to stop. The evidence that this is about killing and hating Jews is beyond overwhelming:

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
NY Squad Members Hardest Hit by NYPD's Involvement in Quelling Columbia's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests Townhall Video
Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope in the Next Generation Leah Barkoukis
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Advertisement